Author Events in July

From symposiums and workshops to musical performances and book parties, Duke Press authors have exciting events scheduled throughout the month of July. We hope you can catch one.

July 1, 7pm CEST: CRC 1171 Affective Societies Freie Universität Berlin hosts an in-person book party for Omar Kasmani, author of Queer Companions at SAVVY Contemporary, Reinickendorfer Straße 17 in Berlin.

July 2, 1pm EDT: Eric Stanley, author of Atmospheres of Violence, is in conversation in person with Jamie Grace at Red Emma’s Bookstore Coffeehouse in Baltimore.

July 4, 1:30-7:30 pm, CEST: Omar Kasmani, author of Queer Companions, and Juana María Rodríguez, author of the forthcoming book Puta Life, participate in an in-person workshop on new work in queer studies at Leuphana University of Lüneburg.

July 6, 1pm EDT: Film Quarterly sponsors the “Page Views Live” webinar featuring a conversation between Page Views editor Bruno Guaraná and Lindsey B. Green-Simms about her new book, Queer African Cinemas.

July 7, 1:30-3:00 pm, WEST: António Tomás, author of In the Skin of the City, will speak at the Iberian Conference on African Studies in Lisbon.

July 7, 7pm EDT: Eric Stanley, author of Atmospheres of Violence, joins Eli Coston and Travis Williams for an in-person conversation at Small Friend Records and Books in Richmond.

July 9, 7 pm EDT: David Grubbs will read from his new book Good night the pleasure was ours and also do a solo guitar performance at Unnameable Books in Brooklyn.

July 15, 11 am BST: Affect and Social Media/University of East London present a special Preview Symposium for the forthcoming publication of The Affect Theory Reader II, edited by Gregory Seigworth and Carolyn Pedwell. We hope it will be out in Fall 2023.

July 28, 3 pm AEST: The University of Queensland School of Social Science sponsors an online talk by Sophie Chao, author of In the Shadow of the Palms.