2023 Pricing Updates from Scholarly Publishing Collective, Duke University Press

Scholarly Publishing Collective launches 2023 journal pricing and new publisher collections

Durham, North Carolina—2023 pricing for single journal titles (xlsx) that are part of the Scholarly Publishing Collective (the Collective), managed by Duke University Press, is now available. This includes titles from Cornell University Press, Michigan State University Press, Penn State University Press, SBL Press, Texas Tech University Press, University of Illinois Press, University of North Carolina Press, and West Virginia University Press.



We are also pleased to announce the launch of new publisher-specific journal collections from Scholarly Publishing Collective partners Michigan State University Press (MSUP), Penn State University Press (PSUP), and the University of Illinois Press (UIP). 2023 pricing for the collections is now available online.



Title updates

PSUP: The Journal for the Study of Paul and His Letters has ceased publication. Volumes 1 to 10 are available for purchase on a year-by-year basis.

UIP: The Journal of Civil and Human Rights is ceasing publication. Italian Americana and the Journal of Finnish Studies are both new to UIP in 2022. The Journal of Finnish Studies is now available online; Italian Americana is forthcoming.



New publisher collections

Illinois Journals Collection . Provides online access to all 40 UIP journals for 2023. This collection offers a long-standing list of established titles in a wide range of disciplines, including philosophy and religion, ethnic and regional European studies, American studies, and music and visual culture, as well as the publications of several state historical societies.

. Provides online access to all 40 UIP journals for 2023. This collection offers a long-standing list of established titles in a wide range of disciplines, including philosophy and religion, ethnic and regional European studies, American studies, and music and visual culture, as well as the publications of several state historical societies. Michigan State Journals Collection . Provides online access to 10 MSUP journals for 2023. This collection has strong focus areas in African studies, rhetoric, literary nonfiction, and history, including some multilingual content. Aquatic Ecosystem Health & Management, Real Analysis Exchange, and Rhetoric, Politics & Culture are not included in the collection.

. Provides online access to 10 MSUP journals for 2023. This collection has strong focus areas in African studies, rhetoric, literary nonfiction, and history, including some multilingual content. Aquatic Ecosystem Health & Management, Real Analysis Exchange, and Rhetoric, Politics & Culture are not included in the collection. Penn State Journals Collection. Provides online access to 80 PSUP journals for 2023. The collection’s strengths include literary studies, history, cultural studies, theater, education, and religious studies.

Features of Collections

Search within each publisher’s collection and across all content hosted at scholarlypublishingcollective.org

Perpetual access to current content plus term access to all available back issues

COUNTER-compliant usage statistics

No ongoing maintenance fees

2023 Pricing Updates from Duke University Press

Duke University Press (DUP) 2023 pricing (xlsx) for individual journal titles and book and journal collections is now available online at dukeupress.edu/libraries.



Duke University Press Journal Updates

We are pleased to announce the addition of the Journal of Asian Studies to our journal program. The Journal of Asian Studies (JAS) is the flagship journal of the Association for Asian Studies (AAS) and publishes the preeminent scholarship on Asia, spanning the arts, history, literature, the social sciences, and cultural studies.



The new journal Critical AI will also join DUP in 2023. This online-only journal, editorially based at Rutgers University’s Center for Cultural Analysis, will address the ongoing history of machine technologies and their place in the world. Critical AI will provide a space for artificial intelligence (AI) topics such as the ethics of data curation; design justice principles; antiracist, decolonial, and democratic political practices; experimental pedagogies; and public outreach.



The Journal of Asian Studies and Critical AI will be included in the e-Duke Journals Expanded collection. In 2022, DUP became the publisher of Agricultural History and Trans Asia Photography, both also included in e-Duke Journals Expanded.



Ceasing Publication

American Literary Scholarship, an annual review of scholarship in American literature, will cease publication with its 2022 volume. The 2022 volume of the Collected Letters of Thomas and Jane Welsh Carlyle (an annual) will conclude this comprehensive literary archive of the nineteenth century. Free online access to the Carlyle Letters Online is available at carlyleletters.dukeupress.edu.



The MSP on Euclid product will no longer be available through Duke University Press starting in 2023. Project Euclid will host this content through March 2023. Perpetual access to purchased content will be fulfilled at msp.org.

For more information about 2023 pricing, please contact libraryrelations [at] dukeupress [dot] edu.









