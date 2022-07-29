Author Events in August

Our authors will be participating in online and in-person events around the world in August. Hope you can make it to one!

August 5, 6 pm AEST: Glee Books in Sydney hosts an in-person book launch for Sophie Chao, author of In the Shadow of the Palms.

August 10, 6 pm EDT: Shola von Reinhold, author of LOTE, will be in conversation with Marlowe Granados at Rizzoli Bookstore. 1133 Broadway, New York City

August 11, 1 pm AEST: Srila Roy, author of Changing the Subject, speaks on ‘Feminist Development In Eastern India: Entangled Histories And Empowered Women’ at the University of Sydney. A02 Level 6 Seminar Room 650

August 11, 7pm EDT: The final session of the Duke University 2022 APSI Summer Book Club will feature a discussion with Yan Lianke, author of Discovering Fiction, and Carlos Rojas, the book’s translator. This is a hybrid event with in-person and online components. The in-person event will be held at the John Hope Franklin Center Ahmadieh Family Conference Hall, 2204 Erwin Road, Durham, NC.

August 13, 8pm PDT: Simone White, author of or, on being the other woman, will read from her work at the Poetic Research Bureau, 2220 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA.

August 13, 1-6 pm EDT: Fonderie Darling hosts a day of exchange around the book Re-understanding Media, co-edited by Sarah Sharma and Rianka Singh. Fondarie Darling, Main Hall, 745 rue Ottawa, Montréal, Canada.

August 23, 8 am PDT: Suzanne Gordon and Steve Early, co-authors of Our Veterans, speak to the Novato Rotary Club at Moylan’s Brewery and Restaurant, 15 Rowland Way, Novato, California.

August 25, 4 pm PDT: Lynn Spigel, author of TV Snapshots, gives a virtual talk sponsored by the UCLA Library Film and Television Archive.

August 31, 6 pm PDT: Suzanne Gordon and Steve Early, co-authors of Our Veterans, hold a launch party for their book and a fundraiser for the Richmond Pulse newspaper at Kaleidoscope Coffee, 109 Park Place, Richmond, California.