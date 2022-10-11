How Oscar Wilde Helped John D’Emilio Come Out

Today is National Coming Out Day. We offer an excerpt from historian John D’Emilio’s new book Memories of a Gay Catholic Boyhood, in which he talks about his own coming out while he was a college student at Columbia in the 1960s.

The summer of 1967, I had a job at the Federal Bureau of Customs, whose offices were in Lower Manhattan near Battery Park. The job was available through a federal Great Society program designed to provide work experience for college students. In my case, the job was a farce. Assigned to the personnel division, I was pointed by my supervisor to a long row of filing cabinets containing the personnel folders of every bureau employee and was told to put them “in order.” He didn’t provide any substance for the phrase, and so I began arranging the files alphabetically and putting the materials in each file in chronological order. Soon, I was taking longer and longer lunch hours, and no one seemed to notice. I used those midday breaks to explore a part of Manhattan that was unfamiliar to me—the streets of the financial district, the waterfront at Manhattan’s southern tip, the huge construction site from which the World Trade Center would soon rise. And as I walked, I looked. Nothing ever emerged from that cruising, since all of us were on lunch hour and could not retreat anywhere for a sexual encounter. But it did confirm in my head that this was the path I was on.

After nine months in a dormitory, living at home that summer was not easy. I couldn’t talk to Mom and Dad about anything that mattered to me. Politics, religion, and, of course, sex: none of it was safe ground. The dinner conversation about family happenings that had so engrossed me as a child no longer held my interest. More and more, I found myself staying in Manhattan after work and not getting home until it was almost bedtime. Mom and Dad expected me to account for my whereabouts if I didn’t come home for dinner. There were many evenings for which I did have a story to tell. I often hung out with Regis friends who were back from college for the summer. But more than a few times I had to invent something, since I had stayed in Manhattan to wander the streets looking, and sometimes finding. Besides the Times Square area, I had noticed on one of my movie nights at a theater in the East Fifties that Third Avenue was, perhaps, an even heavier cruising area than Times Square, so it, too, became a hunting ground.

One evening, walking on Third Avenue, my eyes locked with someone. His name was Luis, and, as with Jose, he was a Cuban who had fled the revolution and now worked at the un. He lived nearby and took me to his apartment, where we had sex. But instead of my leaving immediately afterward, which had always been the case with the few experiences that did not involve public sex, Luis invited me to stay for dinner. Maybe because I had now turned a corner and was seeing myself as homosexual, I began talking to Luis about my life. I told him that I was a student at Columbia, that I was hoping to major in religion, that I had always lived in New York. Luis made me comfortable enough that I felt the freedom to share the struggles I was having. He listened patiently, talked about the hard times he had gone through earlier in life, and assured me that things would change. I so wanted to believe him. He gave me his phone number and encouraged me to call; as I was about to leave, he signaled to me to wait. He walked to a bookcase in his living room and pulled out a thin volume.

“You should read this,” he said as he placed it in my hands. “A friend gave it to me a few years ago. It offered a comfort that I badly needed as I was struggling with my love for a man. Maybe it will help you too.”

The book was De Profundis, by Oscar Wilde. I knew a little about Wilde. His play The Importance of Being Earnest was a standard work on literature reading lists. He was the only historical figure I was aware of who was identified as homosexual, and I knew that the scandal surrounding this had resulted in a prison sentence. I thanked Luis, we kissed goodbye, and I took the subway home to the Bronx.

That night, I couldn’t sleep. The conversation with Luis had left me awash in feelings. Finally, I got up and tiptoed quietly to the living room, closed the door to the hallway so that I wouldn’t wake anyone, and turned on a light. I opened De Profundis, began reading, and finished it in a single sitting. Fifty years later, I still place it among the most profound pieces of writing I have ever encountered. Nothing else that I have read changed my life to the extent that it did. Yes, James Baldwin made me realize that there were men who desired men. David Hume made me question whether God existed. But Oscar Wilde’s words allowed me to see my sexual desires in an entirely new light and to imagine a life with integrity.

Written while he was still in prison and composed as a letter to Lord Alfred Douglas, De Profundis detailed the story of Wilde’s love for Douglas and how it led ultimately to his trial and imprisonment. Wilde is unsparing in his criticism of Douglas. And yet, even though his passion for Douglas brought complete ruin, De Profundis is very much a paean to love and, surprisingly, one that Wilde grounded in the story of Jesus. To Jesus, according to Wilde, “love was the first secret of the world.” His power resided in the way that he projected love wherever he went. The lessons Wilde drew from the moral vision of Jesus spoke to me directly. “The real fool,” he wrote, “is he who does not know himself.” Wilde’s peroration, repeated many times in the course of the text—“whatever is realized is right”—was like a clarion call. I read it as a command to recognize the rightness of my deepest feelings. Reading those pages, I considered for the first time that loving men might be morally good. It is barely an exaggeration to say that De Profundis saved my life.

At one point in the text, Wilde declared that “to speak the truth is a painful thing. To be forced to tell lies is much worse.” Anyone aspiring to a Christlike life “must be entirely and absolutely himself.” His frequent invocation of Jesus allowed me to embrace my sexual desires and still retain a sense of myself as an ethical being. It was possible both to be gay and to live out the values that I had so deeply internalized in my Catholic upbringing, even if the church as an institution no longer had a place in my life.

One sign of the indisputable power of Wilde’s words over me is that, a few days later, I “came out” for the first time, though I didn’t yet have those words to describe what I was doing.

In a letter that I addressed to both Bob and Vinny in seminary, I wrote that I was now approaching life and religion “from a path previously unseen.” I described my reading of De Profundis and how it had wrenched my soul. But the melody of Wilde’s message, and especially his presentation of Jesus as love personified, also was like a revelation. As I explained to them, it was allowing me to recognize that the attractions I had long felt for men, but had never revealed except to priests and a psychologist, were natural to me. Acknowledging some of the encounters that I’d had in the last two months, I brashly declared, “I don’t feel guilty anymore.” But although I was opening up to them, I asked them not to reveal it to anyone else. “Of course, it’s still a secret thing,” I wrote in closing. “It has to be.”

John D'Emilio is Emeritus Professor of History and Gender and Women's Studies at the University of Illinois, Chicago, and the author of many books, including The World Turned: Essays on Gay History, Politics, and Culture, also published by Duke University Press; Lost Prophet: The Life and Times of Bayard Rustin; Sexual Politics, Sexual Communities: The Making of a Homosexual Minority in the United States, 1940–1970​; and Queer Legacies: Stories from Chicago's LGBTQ Archives.