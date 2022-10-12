Save 50% During Our Fall Sale

We’re excited to announce the start of our Fall Sale. Today through October 28, you can save 50% on all in-stock and pre-order books and journal issues with coupon code FL22.

Our distributor in the UK, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Pacific, Combined Academic Publishers, is pleased to extend the same 50% off discount to our customers there. And this year, our Canadian distributor, University of Toronto Press is also happy to extend the discount. To save time and money on shipping, we highly encourage everyone outside the US and Central and South American to order directly from CAP or UTP using the same FL22 coupon code.

Here’s the usual fine print: The discount does not apply to e-books, apparel, journals subscriptions, or society memberships. Regular shipping applies and all sales are final. We now accept pre-orders on books within 5 months of publication. Look for “Availability: Pre-Order” below the buy button and a release date on the product page to identify titles eligible for pre-publication order. You may use coupon code FL22 on titles in pre-order status. You will receive those books when they are published. The discount may not be combined with any other offers.

If you have any difficulty ordering via our website, you can call our customer service department at 888-651-0122 during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 8-5 Eastern Time).