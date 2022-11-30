December Events

As we wrap up the year, you still have a few chances to catch out authors at in-person and online events.

December 1, 2 pm EST: Ethiraj Gabriel Dattatreyan, author of The Globally Familiar, speaks at the Mortara Center for International Studies. 3600 N St NW Washington, DC 20007

December 1, 6 pm EST: Manijeh Moradian joins Nadine Naber and Mae Ngai to discuss her new book, This Flame Within in an in-person event sponsored by the Barnard Center for Research on Women. Denise Jackson Lewis ’66 Conference Room 614 Milstein Center, Barnard College, 3009 Broadway, New York City

December 2, 11 am EST: Michael Degani, author of The City Electric, gives a hybrid talk about his book at Johns Hopkins University.

December 4, 2 pm EST, Michael Degani gives an in-person talk about his book The City Electric at Johns Hopkins University. RSVP to receive the address.

December 8, 6:30pm EST: Thomas Beller and Alexander Wolff discuss their books Lost in the Game and Big Game, Small World in-person at Letters Bookshop. 116 W Main St, Durham, NC

December 10: Alexandra Juhasz and Theodore Kerr, authors of We Are Having This Conversation Now, participate in an in-person event hosted by the William Way Community Center with guests and authors. 1315 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA

December 12, 10 am EST: Lisa Bloom, author of Climate Change and the New Polar Aesthetics, joins Dolly Jorgensen for an online conversation that is part of the Environmental Humanities Book Talk series at the Greenhouse at the University of Stavenger.

December 11, 2pm PST: Lisa Uperesa speaks in-person about her book Gridiron Capital at Eastwind Books in Berkeley. 2066 University Ave, Berkeley, CA

December 15, 6 pm MST: ecoartspace hosts an online event with Lisa Bloom, author of Climate Change and the New Polar Aesthetics. There is a $10 charge for non-members.

December 21, 6:30 pm IST: Srila Roy, author of Changing the Subject, discusses her book in-person with Arvind Narrain, Atreyee Majumder and Swethaa Ballakrishnen. Bangalore International Centre7, 4th Main Road, Domlur II Stage, Bangalore, Karnataka