Fall Awards

We would like to celebrate our many authors who have earned various awards and honors for their books since July 2022. Congratulations to all of them!

Cajetan Iheka’s African Ecomedia: Network Forms, Planetary Politics won the African Studies Association Book Prize (Herskovits Prize) from the African Studies Association, the ASLE Awards in Ecocriticism and Environmental Creative Writing from the Association for the Study of Literature and Environment, and the Harold & Margaret Sprout Award from the Environmental Studies Section of the International Studies Association. African Ecomedia also received an Honorable Mention for the ASAP Book Prize from The Association for the Study of the Arts of the Present and was selected as a finalist for the Bethwell A. Ogot Book Prize from the African Studies Association.

Joshua Grace’s African Motors: Technology, Gender, and the History of Development was also selected as a finalist for the Bethwell A. Ogot Book Prize from the African Studies Association.

Vanessa Díaz’s Manufacturing Celebrity: Latino Paparazzi and Women Reporters in Hollywood won the ALLA Book Award from the Association for Latina and Latino Anthropology section of the American Anthropological Association.

Brigitte Fielder’s Relative Races: Genealogies of Interracial Kinship in Nineteenth-Century America won the Bela Kornitzer Award for Nonfiction.

Hagar Kotef’s The Colonizing Self: Or, Home and Homelessness in Israel/Palestine won the C. B. Macpherson Prize from the Canadian Political Science Association.

Noah Tamarkin’s Genetic Afterlives: Black Jewish Indigeneity in South Africa won the Jordan Schnitzer Book Awards from the Association for Jewish Studies. Genetic Afterlives also received an Honorable Mention for the Diana Forsythe Prize from the Society for the Anthropology of Work Section of the American Anthropological Association and Committee on the Anthropology of Science, Technology, and Computing.

Anna Arabindan-Kesson’s Black Bodies, White Gold: Art, Cotton, and Commerce in the Atlantic World was selected as a finalist for the Robert L. Shep Ethnic Textiles Book Award from Textile Society of America.

Jennifer L. Morgan’s Reckoning with Slavery: Gender, Kinship, and Capitalism in the Early Black Atlantic was named co-winner of the Frederick Douglass Book Prize from the Gilder Lehrman Center.

Kregg Hetherington’s The Government of Beans: Regulating Life in the Age of Monocrops won the Rachel Carson Prize from the Society for Social Studies of Science. Eva Haifa Giraud’s What Comes after Entanglement?: Activism, Anthropocentrism, and an Ethics of Exclusion was selected as a finalist and Max Liboiron’s Pollution Is Colonialism received an Honorable Mention for the same award.

Micha Cárdenas’s Poetic Operations: Trans of Color Art in Digital Media and Rana M. Jaleel’s The Work of Rape were named co-winners for the Gloria E. Anzaldúa Prize from the National Women’s Studies Association. Jennifer C. Nash’s Birthing Black Mothers received an Honorable Mention for the same award.

Celeste Day Moore’s Soundscapes of Liberation: African American Music in Postwar France won the ARSC Award for Excellence in Historical Recorded Sound Research from the Association for Recorded Sound Collections. Soundscapes of Liberation was also selected as a finalist for the American Library in Paris Award.

Christina Schwenkel’s Building Socialism: The Afterlife of East German Architecture in Urban Vietnam won the E. Ohnuki-Tierney Book Award for Historical Anthropology from the American Anthropological Association.

Jessica A. Schwartz’s Radiation Sounds: Marshallese Music and Nuclear Silences was named co-winner for the Edie Turner First Book Prize in Ethnographic Writing from the Society for Humanistic Anthropology section of the American Anthropological Association..

Michael K. Bourdaghs, Paola Iovene, and Kaley Mason’s Sound Alignments: Popular Music in Asia’s Cold Wars won the Ellen Koskoff Edited Volume Prize for the Society for Ethnomusicology.

Jorell A. Meléndez-Badillo’s The Lettered Barriada: Workers, Archival Power, and the Politics of Knowledge in Puerto Rico won the Frank Bonilla Book Award from the Puerto Rican Studies Association.

Vanessa Freije’s Citizens of Scandal: Journalism, Secrecy, and the Politics of Reckoning in Mexico received an Honorable Mention for LASA Mexico Best Book in the Social Sciences Prize from the Latin American Studies Association Mexico Social Sciences Section.

Elizabeth McHenry’s To Make Negro Literature: Writing, Literary Practice, and African American Authorship won the SHARP DeLong Book History Prize from the Society for the History of Authorship, Reading, and Publishing. To Make Negro Literature also received an Honorable Mention for the William Sanders Scarborough Prize from the Modern Language Association.

Farzaneh Hemmasi’s Tehrangeles Dreaming: Intimacy and Imagination in Southern California’s Iranian Pop Music won the Hamid Naficy Book Award from the Association for Iranian Studies.

Joseph Pugliese’s Biopolitics of the More-Than-Human: Forensic Ecologies of Violence was selected as a finalist for the IHR/ ASU Transdisciplinary Humanities Book Award from the Institute for Humanities Research/ Arizona State University.

Hatim El-Hibri’s Visions of Beirut: The Urban Life of Media Infrastructure won The Jane Jacobs Urban Communication Book Award from the Urban Communication Foundation/ National Communication Association.

Kevin Quashie’s Black Aliveness, or A Poetics of Being won the James Russell Lowell Prize from the Modern Language Association. Black Aliveness also won the Pegasus Award for Poetry Criticism from the Poetry Foundation.

Rachel Zolf’s No One’s Witness: A Monstrous Poetics was selected as a finalist for the Pegasus Award for Poetry Criticism from the Poetry Foundation.

Valerie Cassel Oliver’s exhibition catalog The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse won the Mary Ellen LoPresti Award from the Art Libraries Society of North America Southeast Chapter.

Amy Holdsworth’s On Living with Television won MeCCSA Monograph of the Year from the media, communication and cultural studies association.

La Marr Jurelle Bruce’s How to Go Mad without Losing Your Mind: Madness and Black Radical Creativity won the MLA Prize for a First Book from the Modern Language Association. Laurence Coderre’s Newborn Socialist Things: Materiality in Maoist China received an Honorable Mention for the same award.

Juan Herrera’s Cartographic Memory: Social Movement Activism and the Production of Space won the National Association for Ethnic Studies Outstanding Book Award from the National Association for Ethnic Studies.

Eric Weisbard’s Songbooks: The Literature of American Popular Music was named co-winner for the Ralph J. Gleason Music Book Award from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, New York University’s Clive Davis Institute, and The Pop Conference.

Jill Jarvis’s Decolonizing Memory: Algeria and the Politics of Testimony won the Scaglione Prize for French & Francophone Studies from the Modern Language Association.

Todd Meyers’s All That Was Not Her was selected as a finalist for the Victor Turner Prize from the Society for Humanistic Anthropology/ American Anthropological Association. Melinda Hinkson’s See How We Roll: Enduring Exile between Desert and Urban Australia received an Honorable Mention for the same award.