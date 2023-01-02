Author Events in January

Start your new year with some great talks and readings by our authors!

January 13, 7 pm EST: Ed Cohen, author of On Learning to Heal, discusses his book with Emily Lim Rogers at a hybrid event at Bureau of General Services, Queer Division. Room 210, LGBT Community Center, 208 W 13th St., New York City

January 16, 5 pm CEST: Bharat Venkat, author of At the Limits of Cure, gives a virtual book talk at Humboldt University of Berlin

January 19, 7:30 pm EST: Ed Cohen, author of On Learning to Heal, discusses his book with Emily Lim Rogers at an in-person event at Greenlight Books. 686 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, New York

January 26, 12 pm CST: Bharat Venkat, author of At the Limits of Cure, gives a virtual book talk at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston Institute for Bioethics and Health Humanities

January 26, 12pm CST: Elisabeth R. Anker, author of Ugly Freedoms, will give a book talk at the University of Tulsa’s Oklahoma Center for the Humanities.

January 29, 4:00 pm EST: Alexandra Juhasz and Theodore Kerr, authors of We Are Having This Conversation Now, will join Cory Silverberg and other authors in an online event with GLASS Bookshop in Edmonton.

At the time of writing, several of these events did not have links. Check back closer to the time of the event to get the link, or follow us on Twitter.