Introducing The Weekly Read

We are pleased to announce a new weekly feature, The Weekly Read, in which we highlight articles, books, and chapters that are freely available online.

Today we offer a book, Sami Schalk’s 2018 title Bodyminds Reimagined: (Dis)ability, Race, and Gender in Black Women’s Speculative Fiction, newly made open access.

Writing on Twitter, Schalk said, “As a Black feminist disability studies scholar, I believe that #AccessIsLove & I try to practice that in all I do in the classroom, my writing, & how I share my work. I’m so grateful to be able to do my intellectual & political work in ways that feel right to me.”

Enjoy The Weekly Read