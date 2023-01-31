Author Events in February

You have many chances to catch our authors in-person and virtually at events this month.

February 1, 6 pm CST: The Dikeou Collection welcomes Thomas Beller, author of Lost in the Game, and Michael Singer, the Nuggets correspondent for The Denver Post for an in-person conversation on Nikola Jokic, the two-time NBA MVP, as well as other matters related to life, cities, and basketball.

February 2, 5:30 pm EST: Shannen Dee Williams, author of Subversive Habits, delivers the 2023 Piediscalzi Lecture in-person at Wright State University. 163 Student Union, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Fairborn, Ohio

February 3, 7 pm PST:The University of California Riverside and The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture sponsor a joint reading and conversation with Ricky Rodríguez, author of A Kiss Across the Ocean, and Kid Congo Powers, author of Some New Kind of Kick. Audience Q&A, reception, and book signing to follow.

February 4, 3 pm EST: Willard Jenkins, editor of Ain’t But a Few of Us, joins Don Palmer, Gene Seymour, Jordannah Elizabeth, and Steve Monroe for an in-person panel discussion at Politics and Prose. 5015 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC

February 6, 9 am EST: Srila Roy, author of Changing the Subject, has a virtual book conversation with Professor Kanika Batra, TTU, hosted by the African Feminist Initiative at Penn State.

February 9, 12 pm PST: Rumya Sree Putcha, author of The Dancer’s Voice, gives a book talk sponsored by Stanford University’s Center for South Asia.

February 9, 6 pm EST: Sophie Chao, author of In the Shadow of the Palms, gives the Gatty Lecture at Cornell University. This is a virtual event.

February 13, 5:30 pm EST: Sami Schalk, author of Black Disability Politics, gives an in-person talk at the Cogut Institute for the Humanities at Brown University. Pembroke Hall, 172 Meeting St, Providence, Rhode Island.

February 14, 12 pm EST: Omar Kasmani, author of Queer Companions, gives an online talk sponsored by the Center for Global Islamic Studies at the University of Florida.

February 15, 6 pm CST: John D’Emilio, author of Memories of a Gay Catholic Boyhood, gives a hybrid talk at Left Bank Books. 399 N. Euclid Ave, St. Louis, Missouri

February 15, 5:15pm EST: Joseph Plaster, author of Kids on the Street, has a book launch at Johns Hopkins University book launch in Olin Hall, Room 305.

February 15, 1 pm GMT: Srila Roy, author of Changing the Subject, gives a virtual book talk, sponsored by the Leeds University sociology department.

February 16, 2:15 pm EST: The Institute for Middle East Studies at George Washington University sponsors a hybrid discussion with Muriam Haleh Davis, author of Markets of Civilization, and Mona Oraby. Elliott School of International Affairs, 1957 E St NW, Room 505, Washington, D.C.

February 16, 7 pm EST: Ed Cohen, author of On Learning to Heal, gives an in-person talk at The Bookmark Shoppe in Brooklyn. 8415 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn, New York

February 17, 12-1:15 EST: Rhiannon Stephens, author of Poverty and Wealth in East Africa, speaks in-person in the Heyman Center Common Room at Columbia University. 74 Morningside Dr, New York City

February 16, 6 pm CST: John D’Emilio, author of Memories of a Gay Catholic Boyhood gives an in-person talk at the University of Missouri. A reception at 5 pm precedes the talk. Student Union Theater, 5100 Cherry Street, Kansas City, Missouri

February 16, 7 pm EST: Lisa Bloom speaks in-person about her book Climate Change and the New Polar Aesthetics at Scandinavia House. 58 Park Avenue, New York City

February 18, 1 pm EST: Laura E. Perez, co-editor of Consuelo Jimenez Underwood, speaks at Underwood’s exhibition at Ruiz-Healy Art, 74 East 79th Street, 2D, New York City

February 21, 6:30 pm EST: Intellectual Publics presents an online conversation between Tavia Nyong’o and Lee Edelman, author of Bad Education.

February 22: The Creative Writing Program at the University of Oregon hosts an in-person talk by Thomas Beller, author of Lost in the Game.

February 24, 7 pm PST: Thomas Beller, author of Lost in the Game, gives an in-person reading at Elliott Bay Book Company. 1521 10th Ave., Seattle

February 26, 7:30 pm CST: David Grubbs will give a live in-person performance and read from his most recent book, Good night the pleasure was ours, at KMFA Classical’s Draylen Mason Studio in Austin. 41 Navasota St. Austin, Texas

February 28, 5 pm EST: Jafari Allen, author of There’s a Disco Ball Between Us, speaks about his book as part of Duke University’s Gender Studies Now event series. East Duke Parlors, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham, North Carolina