Happy World Anthropology Day! Duke University Press joins the American Anthropological Association to celebrate the research and achievements of anthropologists around the world. Here are some of the new and recent titles that showcase the current directions of the field.

Sophie Chao examines the multispecies entanglements of oil palm plantations in West Papua, Indonesia in In the Shadow of the Palms, showing how Indigenous Marind communities understand and navigate the social, political, and environmental demands of the oil palm plant.

In The Small Matter of Suing Chevron, Suzana Sawyer traces Ecuador’s lawsuit against the Chevron corporation for the environmental devastation resulting from its oil drilling practices, showing how distinct legal truths were relationally composed of, with, and through crude oil.

Eleana J. Kim shows how a closer examination of the Demilitarized Zone area in South Korea reveals that the area’s biodiversity is inseparable from scientific practices and geopolitical, capitalist, and ecological dynamics in Making Peace with Nature.

In Gridiron Capital, Lisa Uperesa charts the cultural, historical, and social dynamics that have made American football so central to Samoan culture.

Robyn d’Avignon tells the history of West Africa’s centuries-old indigenous gold mining industries and its shared practices, prohibitions, and cosmological engagements in A Ritual Geology.

In The People’s Hotel, Katherine Sobering recounts the history of the Hotel Bauen, an iconic luxury hotel in Buenos Aires, detailing its twenty-first-century transformation from a privately owned business into a worker cooperative—one where decisions were made democratically, jobs were rotated, and all members were paid equally.

Harris Solomon takes readers into the trauma ward of one of Mumbai’s busiest public hospitals in Lifelines, narrating the stories of the patients, providers, families, and frontline workers who experience and treat traumatic injury from traffic .

Drawing on ethnographic research in postconflict Peru and Colombia, Kimberly Theidon examines the lives of children born of wartime rape and impact of violence on human and more-than-human lives, bodies, and ecologies in Legacies of War.

In Hard Luck and Heavy Rain, Joseph C. Russo takes readers into the everyday lives of the rural residents of southeast Texas, showing how their hard-luck stories render the region a mythopoetic landscape that epitomizes the impasse of American late capitalism.

Michael Degani explores how electricity and its piracy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, has become a key site for urban Tanzanians to enact, experience, and debate their social contract with the state in The City Electric.

In Staple Security, Jessica Barnes explores the central role that bread and wheat play in Egyptian daily life as well as the anxieties surrounding the possibility that the nation could run out these staples.

Drawing on fieldwork in a Chinese toxicology lab that studies the influence of toxins on male reproductive and developmental health, Janelle Lamoreaux investigates how epigenetic research conceptualizes and configures environments in Infertile Environments.

In River Life and the Upspring of Nature, Naveeda Khan examines the relationship between nature and culture through the study of the everyday existence of chauras—the people who live on sandbars within the Jamuna River in Bangladesh—to show how nature configures daily life.

Cori Hayden explores how consumer access to generic drugs has transformed public health care and the politics of pharmaceuticals in the global South in The Spectacular Generic.

In Ruderal City, Bettina Stoetzer traces the more-than-human relationships between people, plants, and animals in contemporary Berlin, showing how Berlin’s “urban nature” becomes a key site in which notions of citizenship and belonging as well as racialized, gendered, and classed inequalities become apparent.

Vincanne Adams takes the complex chemical glyphosate—the active ingredient in Roundup and pervasive agricultural herbicide—to explore the formation of contested knowledge in Glyphosate and the Swirl.

In Unknowing and the Everyday, Seema Golestaneh examines how Sufi mystical experience in Iran and the idea of unknowing—the idea that it is ultimately impossible to fully understand the divine—shapes contemporary life.

