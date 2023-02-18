The Weekly Read for February 18, 2023, is Bearing the Intolerable: Analytic Love, an essay by Ronjaunee Chatterjee from a recent special issue of differences: A Journal of Feminist Cultural Studies.

Psychoanalysis and Solidarity (differences volume 33, issue 2-3) was edited by Michelle Rada.

To commit to love in the various ways I have sketched out here is to commit to something of a different order than tolerance: to bear the intolerable. Ronjaunee Chaterjee

Article Abstract

This essay considers psychoanalytic theories of love in the work of Sigmund Freud, Melanie Klein, and Jacques Lacan. Though there is no coherent theory of love in psychoanalysis, paying attention to love in the analytic situation—that is, to transference—allows us to read analytic love as a transformative practice through which subjects affiliate with one another as subjects rather than as objects. In considering the importance of love to solidarity, the work of Alain Badiou, Jean-Luc Nancy, and Black feminist theory is mobilized to offer two short readings of Toni Morrison’s novel Beloved and the autobiography of Dorothy Day. Across these theoretical and narrative works, the author formulates an account of analytic love as a site of negative plenitude that rearranges conventional accounts of identity and difference.

Buy this issue and use coupon code SAVE30 at checkout for a 30% discount!

The Weekly Read is a weekly feature in which we highlight articles, books, and chapters that are freely available online. You’ll be able to find a link to the selection here on the blog as well as on our social media channels. Enjoy The Weekly Read, and check back next week for something new to read for free.