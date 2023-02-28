March Author Events

March is a great time to get out and see our authors at events around the world, or to catch them at online events. Some of these events do not yet have complete information; follow us on Twitter for up-to-date event information.

March 2, 12 pm EST: Sami Schalk, author of Black Disability Politics, presents an online webinar on Black disability activism, sponsored by Western University.

March 2, 12 pm PST: Richard T. Rodríguez, author of A Kiss across the Ocean, joins John Alba Cutler for an in-person conversation at University of California, Berkeley. 2547 Channing Way, Berkeley, California

March 2, 4:30 pm PST: Jennifer Lynn Kelly, author of Invited to Witness, joins Nick Mitchell and Sophia Azeb for a hybrid conversation sponsored by University of California Santa Cruz’s Feminist Studies and Critical Race and Ethnic Studies departments. Humanities Institute, Rm 210, 1156 High Street, Santa Cruz, CA

March 2, 7:30 pm PST: Eric Stanley, author of Atmospheres of Violence, is in conversation Toshio Meronek in an in-person event at Revolutions Bookshop. 8713 N Lombard, Portland, Oregon

March 2, 3:45 pm PST: Joseph Plaster, author of Kids on the Street, speaks in-person at the University of Puget Sound. Rausch Auditorium, McIntyre Hall, 1500 North Warner Street, Tacoma, Washington

March 2, 5:30 pm EST: Shannen Dee Williams, author of Subversive Habits, will give a lecture at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Strong Hall 101, 1621 West Cumberland Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37996

March 6, 5:30 pm EST: Lucia Hulsether, author of Capitalist Humanitarianism, is joined by Adam Tinkle for an in-person conversation at Skidmore College. Payne Preservation Room, Tang Museum, 815 N Broadway #1632, Saratoga Springs

March 6, 6:30 pm EST: Sami Schalk, author of Black Disability Politics, is in conversation with Vilissa Thompson, Brandon Kazen-Maddox, and Juana Aguilar in an online event sponsored by Intellectual Publics.

March 7, 4:30 pm GMT: AbdouMaliq Simone, author of The Surrounds, gives an in-person talk about his book at University College London, followed by responses by Dr Tatiana Thieme and Dr Fabien Cante and then refreshments. UCL Institute of Advanced Studies, Common Ground (room G11 of the South Wing), London

March 7, 11 am CST: Sami Schalk, author of Black Disability Politics, takes part in the Spring Diversity Forum at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. University Center 275, Old Main Ballroom, 800 W Main St, Whitewater, Wisconsin

March 7, 12 pm EST: Rumya Putcha, author of The Dancer’s Voice, will give a virtual lecture with the Morrisson-Reeves Library in-conjunction with Earlham College’s Center for Social Justice.

March 8, 5:30 pm SAST: Love Books hosts an in-person launch for Wake Up, This is Joburg by Tanya Zack and Mark Lewis. They will be joined in conversation by Bronwyn Law-Viljoen. The Bamboo Lifestyle, 53, Rustenburg Road, Melville, Johannesburg

March 8, 6:30 pm GMT: The Bayes Business School of the City University of London hosts Shani Orgad and Rosalind Gill, authors of Confidence Culture, for a hybrid talk. Bayes Business School, 106 Bunhill Row, London

March 8: Sami Schalk, author of Black Disability Politics, gives an in-person talk at State University of New York at New Paltz.

March 8, 5 pm PST: Lata Mani gives an online presentation about her book Myriad Intimacies, sponsored by the Las Maestras Center at UC Santa Barbara.

March 9, 5:30 pm CET, Penny Von Eschen, author of Paradoxes of Nostalgia, gives an in-person lecture at Charles University. Faculty of Arts Building, Rm 111, Charles University, Prague

March 10, 1 pm EST: Thomas Beller, author of Lost in the Game, joins Tyler Bridges and Jeff Duncan on a panel at the New Orleans Book Festival. Pederson Lobby, Lavin-Bernick Center, Tulane University, New Orleans

March 11, 11am EST: Christopher Schaberg, author of Fly-Fishing, will moderate a panel with Todd Doughty, Priscilla Painton, & Julia Prosser at the New Orleans Book Festival. Diboll Gallery, Tulane University, New Orleans.

March 13, 12:25pm EDT, Mary Louise Pratt, author of Planetary Longings, speaks in-person at Penn State’s Comp Lit Luncheon. 102 Kern Building, State College, Pennsylvania

March 13, 5pm EDT: Rupal Oza, author of Semiotics of Rape, joins Vasuki Nesiah, for an in-person conversation at Hunter College’s Roosevelt House. 47-49 E 65th St, New York City

March 15, 11 am GMT, Gavin Butt, author of No Machos or Pop Stars, gives an in-person lecture at Leeds School of Arts entitled “Revisiting Art Education’s Intermedia Dream.”. Leeds School of Arts Building, The Theatre, Portland Way, Leeds

March 15: Joseph Plaster, author of Kids on the Street, gives a talk at SF State

March 16, 5:30 pm PDT: Joseph Plaster, author of Kids on the Street, participates in an in-person book talk and discussion panel at the Tenderloin Museum with Susan Stryker. 398 Eddy St. SF, CA 94102

March 16, 6 pm EDT, Cisco Bradley, author of The Williamsburg Avant-Garde, signs books at Shift, followed by a musical performance at 8 pm. 411 Kent Ave., Brooklyn

March 17, 5 pm GMT, Gavin Butt, author of No Machos or Pop Stars, speaks in person at the École des beaux-arts. He is joined by James Horton and Gallien Déjean on a panel entitled Pédagogie et post-punk : histoires alternatives de l’école d’art. 14 rue Bonaparte, Bâtiment des Loges, salle 2B, Paris

March 20, 6 pm EDT: Christopher Schaberg, author of Fly-Fishing, joins some of his students for an in-person reading of his book and their essays on fly-fishing. The Eliza Jane, 15 Magazine Street, New Orleans

March 21, 3 pm GMT: Moyukh Chatterjee, author of Composing Violence, participates in the Social Anthropology Joint Book Launch hosted by CRITIQUE. Gaddum Lecture Theatre, 1 George Square, Edinburgh

March 21, 4:30 pm EDT: Sonny Coráñez Bolton, author of Crip Colony, gives an in-person talk at Cornell University. Klarman Hall, 232 Feeney Way, Ithaca, NY

March 21, 4 pm EDT: Eric Stanley, author of Atmospheres of Violence, gives an in-person talk at Brown University, sponsored by the Pembroke Center for Teaching and Research on Women. Pembroke Hall, Room 305, Providence

March 22, 6 pm EDT: Thomas Beller will read in-person from his recent book Lost in the Game at Vassar College. Spitzer Auditorium, Sanders Classroom, 24 Raymond Avenue, Poughkeepsie

March 22, 12 pm PDT: Lisa Bloom, author of Climate Change and the New Polar Aesthetics, gives an online talk sponsored by UC Berkeley’s Gender and Women’s Studies department.

March 22, 6:30 pm EDT: Hiʻilei Julia Kawehipuaakahaopulani Hobart, author of Cooling the Tropics, will feature in a panel for the A/P/A Institute at NYU. Kimball Hall Lounge, 246 Greene Street, New York City

March 23, 5 pm EDT: Sophie Chao, author of In the Shadow of the Palms, gives an online talk sponsored by Concordia University entitled “More than Human Entanglements in the Plantation Nexus.”

March 23, 6:30 pm PDT: Lindsey A. Freeman launches her new book Running with an in-person event at Simon Fraser University. SFU Harbour Center, Room 7000, 555 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

March 23, 7 pm EDT: Eric Stanley, author of Atmospheres of Violence, has an in-person discussion with Chris Lee at Riffraff Bookstore. 60 Valley Street, Providence, RI

March 24, 2-3:30 pm GMT: Srila Roy, author of Changing the Subject, gives an online talk at the University of Essex’s Centre for Global South Studies.

March 24, 1 pm EDT: Christopher Schaberg, author of Fly-Fishing, appears on a panel at the Tennessee Williams Festival in New Orleans called “Passion Projects: Writing About What You Love.”Hotel Monteleone, Queen Anne Ballroom, 938 Lafayette St, New Orleans, LA

March 24, 7 pm EDT: Eric Stanley, author of Atmospheres of Violence, gives an in-person book talk with Ianna Hawkins Owen at the Lucy Parsons Center. 549 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA.

March 26, 3 PM EDT: Eric Stanley, author of Atmospheres of Violence, appears at the Bureau of General Services–Queer Division with Tourmaline. 208 West 13th Street, Room 210, New York, NY

March 28, 4 pm EDT: Sami Schalk, author of Black Disability Politics, gives an in person talk entitled “Black Disability Poetics and Politics: A Conversation” at Wake Forest University, hosted by the Women’s, Gender, & Sexuality Studies Department.

March 29: Sami Schalk, author of Black Disability Politics, speaks at the Health Humanities Program at Salem College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

March 29: Eric Stanley, author of Atmospheres of Violence, speaks at VCU in Richmond, Virginia.

March 30, 6 pm EDT: Rupal Oza, author of Semiotics of Rape, joins Linda Alcoff and Dina Siddqi in-person for a discussion at the CUNY Graduate Center. Pre-registration is required. CUNY Graduate Center Room 9205, 365 5th Avenue New York City

March 30, 6 pm CDT: Christopher Schaberg, author of Fly-Fishing, reads and speaks at Octavia Books in New Orleans.

March 30, 6:15 pm PDT: Lindsey A. Freeman, author of Running, holds an in-person event sponsored by the Vancouver Running Company Flight Crew. 1886 W1st Ave, Vancouver