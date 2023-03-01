Spring is fast approaching and what better time to take up a new hobby! May we suggest the new Practices series, edited by Margret Grebowicz, to guide you in your new pursuits. Check out the four titles launching the series and all our other great new books in March.

From the northern Michigan lakeshore where he learned to fish as a child to casting flies in a New Orleans bayou, Christopher Schaberg ponders his lifetime pursuit of the widely mythologized art of Fly-Fishing.

In Running, former college track athlete Lindsey A. Freeman presents a feminist and queer handbook of running in which she considers what it means to run as a visibly queer person while exploring how running puts us in contact with ourselves and others.

McKenzie Wark takes readers into the undisclosed locations of New York’s thriving queer rave scene in Raving, showing how raving to techno is an art and technique at which queer and trans bodies might be particularly adept, but which is for anyone who lets the beat seduce them.

In Juggling, Stewart Sinclair explores the 4,000 year history, culture, and practice of juggling as seen through his life as a juggler, showing how it provides joy as well as a respite from difficulties during hard times.

In The Latinx Guide to Graduate School Genevieve Negrón-Gonzales and Magdalena L. Barrera provide prospective and current Latinx graduate students in the humanities and social sciences fields with a roadmap for surviving and thriving in advanced degree programs.

Michelle Castañeda lays bare the criminalization of race enacted every day in U.S. immigration courts and detention centers in order to reimagine alternatives to the deportation regimes in Disappearing Rooms.

Rosa-Linda Fregoso examines the contra feminicide movement in Mexico and other feminist efforts to eradicate gender violence in The Force of Witness, theorizing the notion of witness as a force of collectivity and a constellation of multiple social locations and intersectional practices that work together to abolish feminicidal violence.

In Being Dead Otherwise, Anne Allison examines the emergence of new death practices surrounding grieving, burial, and ritual in Japan as the old custom of family-based graves and mortuary care is coming undone.

Genevieve Alva Clutario traces how beauty and fashion in the Philippines shaped the intertwined projects of imperial expansion and modern nation building during the turbulent transition between Spanish, US, and Japanese empires in Beauty Regimes.

Arseli Dokumacı draws on ethnographic work with differently disabled people whose ingenuity, labor, and artfulness allows them to achieve seemingly simple tasks like lifting a glass of water or taking clothes off in Activist Affordances.

The contributors to Crip Genealogies, edited by Mel Y. Chen, Alison Kafer, Eunjung Kim, and Julie Avril Minich, reorient the field of disability studies by centering the work of transnational feminism, queer of color critique, and trans scholarship and activism.

In Riotous Deathscapes, Hugo ka Canham examines the practices of amaMpondo people of South Africa to theorize their strategies of resilience and survival in the face of centuries of abandonment, trauma, antiblackness, and death.

Monique Moultrie collects oral histories of Black lesbian religious leaders in the United States to show how their authenticity, social justice awareness, spirituality, and collaborative leadership make them models of womanist ethical leadership in Hidden Histories.

In Envisioning African Intersex, Amanda Lock Swarr debunks the centuries old claim “hermaphroditism” and intersex are disproportionately common among black South Africans by interrogating how contemporary intersex medicine its indivisibility from colonial ideologies and scientific racism.

In Trafficking in Antiblackness, Lyndsey P. Beutin analyzes how campaigns to end human trafficking—often described as “modern-day slavery”—invoke the memory of transatlantic slavery to support political agendas based in antiblackness.

Sherry B. Ortner explores how the nonprofit film production company Brave New Films deploys documentary film’s commitment to truth and realism to cultivate progressive political activism in Screening Social Justice.

Carol Vernallis examines short form audiovisual media—from TikTok mashups to Beyoncé’s Lemonade—to offer techniques for understanding digital media in The Media Swirl.

Arc of Interference, edited by João Biehl and Vincanne Adams, revisits the vital and core insights of medical anthropology in light of contemporary planetary and social crises, showing how the field provides central practices for understanding, interfering in, and refashioning a world full of mounting dilemmas.

Faith Smith examines everyday voices in Jamaica and Trinidad during the “quiet period” between the 1865 Morant Bay Rebellion and World War I in the British Caribbean’s history to discern sentiments about empire and nationhood in Strolling in the Ruins.

In The Prescription-to-Prison Pipeline Michelle Smirnova argues that the ongoing opioid drug epidemic is the result of an endless cycle in which suffering is medicalized and drug use is criminalized.

The contributors to The Social Sciences in the Looking Glass, edited by Didier Fassin and George Steinmetz, outline the present transformations of the social sciences, explore their connections with critical humanities, analyze the challenges of alternate paradigms, and interrogate recent endeavors to move beyond the human.

Never miss a new book! Sign up for our e-mail newsletters, and get notifications of new titles in your preferred disciplines as well as discounts and other news.