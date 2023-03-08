Save on New Titles in Writing and Literature

We are excited to join you for the first time in person at the Association of Writers & Writing Programs annual conference! Director Dean Smith will be on site in Seattle.

Visit table T322 in the exhibit hall for big savings on books and journal issues in literature, writing, and literary studies. Even if you cannot join us in person, you can still browse our latest books and journal issues in the field on our conference landing page, or view our complete list of books and journals in literature and literary studies.

Save 40% on all books and journal issues with conference coupon code AWP23 when you order on our website through April 30, 2023. Customers in the UK and Europe can order books with this code from our UK partner, Combined Academic Publishers.

If you are looking to connect with any of our editors about your book project, see our editors’ specialties and contact information and our online submissions guidelines and submission portal.