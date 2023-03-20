We’re excited to announce that our Spring Sale starts today. Save 50% on all in-stock and pre-order books and journal issues with coupon code SPRING23 through April 17.

Customers in Canada may order directly from the University of Toronto Press. UTP is our distribution partner in Canada and can offer significantly improved shipping times. No coupon code is needed to receive the 50% discount code.

Here’s the usual fine print: The discount does not apply to e-books, apparel, journals subscriptions, or society memberships. Regular shipping applies and all sales are final. We now accept pre-orders on books within 5 months of publication. Look for “Availability: Pre-Order” below the buy button and a release date on the product page to identify titles eligible for pre-publication order. You may use coupon code SPRING23 on titles in pre-order status. You will receive those books when they are published. The discount may not be combined with any other offers.

If you have any difficulty ordering via our website, you can call our customer service department at 888-651-0122 during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 8-5 Eastern Time).