Save on New Titles in US History

We look forward to meeting authors, editors, and friends of the Press in person at the 2023 OAH conference! Assistant Editor Alejandra Mejía will be on-site, and you can browse new and recent titles in the exhibit hall at booth 312. Or, browse US history titles online on our conference landing page or on complete US history list.

During our spring sale, save 50% on all in-stock books and journal issues with coupon code SPRING23, valid through April 17, 2023. For more information on the sale, consult the Spring Sale FAQ.

If you are looking to connect with any of our editors about your book project, see our editors’ specialties and contact information and our online submissions guidelines and submission portal.

