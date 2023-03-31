Author Events in April

Celebrate Spring by catching our authors in events around the world!

April 4, 2 pm PDT: Vernadette Vicuña Gonzalez gives an in-person talk about her book Empire’s Mistress, Starring Isabel Rosario Cooper at University of California, Riverside.

April 4, 4 pm PDT: Sara Ahmed, author of Complaint!, gives a hybrid lecture entitled “Losing Your Hand: Complaint, Common Sense, and Other Institutional Legacies” at Stanford University. Stanford Humanities Center, Levinthal Hall, 424 Santa Teresa Street

April 5, 8 pm EDT: McKenzie Wark launches her book Raving in-person at Nowadays, with readings by Brock Colyar, Jesús Hilario-Reyes aka Morenxxx, Sabrina Imbler, Oni Lem, and Sul Mousavi. 56-06 Cooper Ave. Ridgewood, New York.

April 6, 3:30 pm PDT: Barbara Winslow talks about her forthcoming book Revolutionary Feminists in-person at the University of Washington. Communications Building 120, 2023 King Ln NE, Seattle

April 11, 4 pm PDT: Sami Schalk, author of Black Disability Politics, gives an in-person talk at UCLA. Department of English. Kaplan Hall 193, 415 Portola Plaza, Los Angeles

April 12, 4-5:30 pm BST (11 am – 12:30 pm EDT): Arseli Dokumacı, author of Activist Affordances, gives a hybrid talk at King’s College London.

April 12, 5:30 pm PDT: Bharat Venkat, author of At the Limits of Cure, gives a hybrid talk at the Stanford Humanities Center. 424 Santa Teresa Street, Stanford, California

April 13, 5pm EDT: Beeta Baghoolizadeh, author of the forthcoming book The Color Black: Enslavement and Erasure in Iran, gives a hybrid talk at NYU’s Hagop Kevorkian Center for Near Eastern Studies. 255 Sullivan St., New York

April 13, 7pm EDT: Rhiannon Stephens, author of Poverty and Wealth in East Africa, gives a reading at Book Culture. 536 W 112th St, New York

April 15, 8 pm PDT: McKenzie Wark, author of Raving, joins Zoë Beery, Geoffrey Mak, Brittany Newell, Anne Lesley Selcer, McKenzie Wark, Chris Zaldua, and Fault Radio for in-person readings and discussion about writing on raving. An afterparty follows at Club Moniker. The Lab, 2948 16th Street, San Francisco

April 18, 7 pm EDT: Columbia Theological Seminary hosts a book signing with Monique Moultrie, author of Hidden Histories. Harrington Center Chapel, 701 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur, Georgia

April 19, 4 pm EDT: Jean-Thomas Tremblay, author of Breathing Aesthetics, joins former DUP editor Joshua Gutterman Tranen for an in-person conversation at Letters Bookshop. 116 W Main St, Durham, North Carolina

April 19, 7 pm PDT: The Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund hosts a hybrid conversation with Sami Schalk, author of Black Disability Politics. Ed Roberts Campus, 3075 Adeline St, Berkeley

April 19-June 16: An exhibition to accompany Dissident Practices by Claudia Calirman will be on display at the Anya and Andrew Shiva Art Gallery at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, 860 11th Avenue, New York

April 20, 1:30 pm EDT: Duke University’s cultural anthropology department celebrates the work of the late Diane Nelson, author of Who Counts? and Reckoning. Ahmadieh Family Lecture Hall, Smith Warehouse, Bay 4, C105, 114 South Buchanan Blvd, Durham, North Carolina

April 27, 7 pm CET: Martin Savransky, author of Around the Day in Eighty Worlds, joins Paula Serafini for an in-person conversation at Ark Books. Møllegade 10, Copenhagen

April 27, 5:30 PM CDT: Shannen Williams, author of Subversive Habits gives a hybrid talk about her book at the University of Chicago’s Martin Marty Center. Swift 3rd Floor Lecture Hall, 1025 E. 58th St., Chicago

April 28, 9:30 am BST: Stefan Helmreich will read from and speak about A Book of Waves in a hybrid talk at Exeter University. Streatham Court C, Streatham Campus, University of Exeter, Exeter