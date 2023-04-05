Poem of the Week

Happy National Poetry Month! To celebrate, we’ll be featuring a weekly poem here on the blog. First up is an excerpt (pg. 4) from the long poem “Nomenclature for the Time Being,” published in Dionne Brand’s Nomenclature: New and Collected Poems.

Nothing will come from our innocence

you know that, after all, no

discoveries in old texts, no modern symmetries

no revelations, no wisdoms to be admired

messages to be deciphered, smuggled to each generation

or so prescient they require philosophers

These were not clandestine works

there are no secret hallways waiting for

the transcriber of great portents; it’s simple

the wars they recorded were the wars they won

let me be plain with you

these portraitures are portraitures

Dionne Brand is the author of numerous volumes of fiction, poetry, and nonfiction. Her poetry collections have won the Griffin Poetry Prize, the Governor General's Literary Award, the Trillium Book Award, and the Pat Lowther Memorial Award.