Poem of the Week

Happy National Poetry Month! To celebrate, we’ll be featuring a weekly poem here on the blog. First up is an excerpt (pg. 4) from the long poem “Nomenclature for the Time Being,” published in Dionne Brand’s Nomenclature: New and Collected Poems.
Nothing will come from our innocence
you know that, after all, no
discoveries in old texts, no modern symmetries
no revelations, no wisdoms to be admired
messages to be deciphered, smuggled to each generation
or so prescient they require philosophers
These were not clandestine works
there are no secret hallways waiting for
the transcriber of great portents; it’s simple
the wars they recorded were the wars they won
let me be plain with you
these portraitures are portraitures
Dionne Brand is the author of numerous volumes of fiction, poetry, and nonfiction. Her poetry collections have won the Griffin Poetry Prize, the Governor General’s Literary Award, the Trillium Book Award, and the Pat Lowther Memorial Award. Buy Nomenclature for 50% off from our site, now through April 17, with coupon code SPRING23.