Save on New Titles in Asian American Studies

We look forward to meeting authors, editors, and friends of the Press in person at the 2023 AAAS conference! Ken Wissoker is joining you in person in Long Beach, and you can find us in the exhibit hall. Or, browse Asian American studies titles online on our conference landing page or on complete Asian American studies list.

During our spring sale, save 50% on all in-stock books and journal issues with coupon code SPRING23, valid through April 17, 2023. For more information on the sale, consult the Spring Sale FAQ.

If you are looking to connect with any of our editors about your book project, see our editors’ specialties and contact information and our online submissions guidelines and submission portal.