Ken Wissoker’s Sale Recommendations

When I give book talks I often compare writing the book to making a film. No one goes out and shoots ninety minutes to make a ninety-minute film. Shooting might happen over six month and the director might have twenty or thirty hours of good footage. The film isn’t a process of finding the best footage; it’s about selecting the shots needed to tell the story most effectively, even if that means leaving a lot of good footage–or for the writer, brilliant research–on the cutting room floor.

I have to say, writing a sale recommendation blog is a good taste of my own medicine! It shouldn’t be that hard. We had a sale early last fall. How many books do I need to highlight? Well, as many as I have here, I left more on the cutting room floor, so I would suggest getting up on the website and looking at the new Vincanne Adams, Sherry Ortner, Tim Taylor, Veit Erlmann, Maurice Wallace, Ed Cohen, Jennifer Evans, Barbara Browning, Dionne Brand, Joey Russo and so many more.

Here, and too quickly, are some of my highlights.

Anne Allison’s Being Dead Otherwise looks at what happens when mourning rituals can no longer be carried out in the traditional way? Maybe no one lives in the farming village to take care of the graves, or there aren’t children to take on such work. How will the dead be cared for? She looks at how Japanese people are planning for their own deaths and finding alternative community or even automated forms of care.

Juana Rodriguez’s Puta Life is a loving look at Latinx sex workers, their lives and self-representation, with lots to say about femme arts in general, and about visual self-fashioning around sexuality. This is a wide ranging and fun book with as much to say about photography as about the rights of sex workers.

We sold through the first printing of McKenzie Wark’s Raving in the new Practices series at a fast hardcore-techno pace. A gorgeous ode to raving as a trans and queer space, the book could not be more evocative or beautiful. It made it to the New Yorker this week, so get it to your shelves while the sale is on.

Lee Edelman’s Bad Education is the long-awaited follow-up to the author’s field-defining–and challenging–book No Future. Here Edelman takes seriously the idea of the queer as definitionally unsettled and unspecifiable – the space against which the normal forms itself, finding parallels with Afropessimism in a shared definitional otherness. The intelligence, clarity and seriousness here make the book required reading.

Sami Schalk’s Black Disability Politics is a must for everyone, activists and academics alike, showing how central disability politics have been to the long history of Black struggle–and how inseparable such politics are to social justice efforts today.

Claudia Calirman’s Dissident Practices is groundbreaking, beautifully produced book which addresses the Brazilian version of a familiar problem: how generations of women artists disavowed any relation to feminism, seeing it as an imposition from the US or UK, but how the women who followed in their paths came to conceive of their creative work in a feminist way.

Jasmine Nichole Cobb’s New Growth looks at the long history of Black hair as an aesthetic of freedom, moving between 19th Century historical archives and contemporary art–Lorna Simpson or Allison Saar–and popular culture. It’s a wise combination of the visual and the political.

Sometimes two wonderful books which each started on their own paths become perfect list companions. That’s definitely been the case with Gavin Butt’s No Machos or Pop Stars and Richard Rodriguez’s A Kiss across the Ocean. Gavin Butt tells the local story of the emergence of Gang of Four, the Mekons, Scritti Politti and other groups out of a moment in UK art school culture at Leeds while Richard Rodriguez talks of his own obsessions with Siouxsie and the Banshees, Bauhaus, Soft Cell, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, and Pet Shop Boys–bands from that same period that spoke to his young gay Chicanx self and other like him–and the way those bands returned the love.

Rosa-Linda Fregoso has long-worked to bring the feminicide in the US Mexico border region to light. In The Force of Witness she recounts much of what she has seen and heard, and underlines the importance of bearing witness to those who have lost daughters, mothers, or close friends.

Celes Tisdale, a poet and a professor at Buffalo State College was brought into Attica to teach poetry in the period following the uprising at the prison. Poems from those he taught were originally collected and published by Broadside back in the 70’s. When The Smoke Cleared brings back an expanded selection of the poems and Tisdale’s diaries, with new introductions from him and from poet and writer Mark Nowak.

Cisco Bradley, author of our biography of bassist William Parker, is back with a history of Williamsburg in transition, it’s years as a gathering place for avant-garde artists and musicians before it became a guidebook stop. The Williamsburg Avant-Garde is a fabulous chronicle of the place, and a time of musical mixing and experiment.

Finally, I wanted to highlight a brilliant first book that I don’t want to be overlooked. Bettina Stoetzer’s Ruderal City starts with an easily overlooked form of nature, what she calls the ruderal, the plants that grow up by the sidewalk or the train tracks. How would one sort out the native plants in Berlin, a place where tanks and other vehicles came from all over, carrying seeds with them? How does that parallel categories of citizens and visitors, who have similarly been sorted for who belongs. It’s a smart and convincing new look at the urban and the migrant.