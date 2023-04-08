The Weekly Read for April 8, 2023, is Dancing in an Enclosure: Activism and Mourning in the Puerto Rican Summer of 2019, published in Small Axe 68. The article, by Arnaldo M. Cruz-Malavé, was recently awarded an Honorable Mention for the 2023 Blanca G. Silvestrini Prize by the Puerto Rico Section of the Latin American Studies Association.

Article Abstract:

“An examination of the significance of dance performances in the demonstrations of the Puerto Rican summer of 2019, this essay argues that these performances belong to a history of irreverent, extravagant mourning gestures that periodically irrupt in Puerto Rican culture as decolonial practices by dislocating the socially prescribed binding between performance and affect. Using the theories of Saidiya Hartman, José Esteban Muñoz, and Juana María Rodríguez, and connecting to the work of Rocío Zambrana on strategies that address the island’s colonial legacy, the essay explores the mournfully irreverent dance performances of the Afro-Boricua bomba dancer Clara Isabel Díaz, the patería combativa (combative queer voguing) of Aldrin Manuel Cañals, and the reggaetón perreo of queer feminist activists Perra Mística and Kaya Té as gestures of loss and mourning that both demand redress and enact what Puerto Rican artists, activists, and critics have begun to call “decolonial joy.”

Read the article for free here, through the end of April.





Small Axe focuses on publishing critical work that examines the ideas that guided the formation of Caribbean modernities. It mainly includes scholarly articles, opinion essays, and interviews, but it also includes literary works of fiction and poetry, visual arts, and reviews.

David Scott, editor of Small Axe, won the 2016 Council of Editors of Learned Journals (CELJ) Distinguished Editor Award at MLA 2017 and was recently named a 2023 Guggenheim Fellow.

The Weekly Read is a weekly feature in which we highlight articles, books, and chapters that are freely available online. You’ll be able to find a link to the selection here on the blog as well as on our social media channels. Enjoy The Weekly Read, and check back next week for something new to read for free.