Claudia Calirman’s Top Five

Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960–1985, curated by Andrea Giunta and Cecilia Fajardo-Hill at the Hammer Museum, L.A., in 2018, part of The Getty’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA initiative.

Seeing the exhibition Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960-1985 was a reassurance that a fascinating story was there to be told, unpacked, and further explored. The responses of these women artists to the authoritarian regimes that ruled most of the Latin American countries during the period covered by the exhibition was exhilarating and inspiring. These artists were bold and audacious, as they used their bodies as a transgressive political tool to shake the prevailing conservative morals of the time.

Marie Orensanz, Limitada (Limited), 1978/2013. Collection of Marie Orensanz; courtesy of Alejandra von Hartz Gallery

Anna Maria Maiolino, organized by Bryan Barcena and Helen Molesworth at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 2018, part of The Getty’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA initiative.

The unfired clay works by the Brazilian artist Anna Maria Maiolino crawling up the floor, tables, and walls of MOCA during her solo exhibition were a spectacle for the eyes. Her coils, braids, rolls, knots, and entanglements looked like an expanding organic force contaminating the surfaces and the surrounding environment. They were an imminent expansion beyond the self-controlled boundaries of the museum. Through the repetition of Maiolino’s gestures, these multitude of shapes suggested the intriguing unfolding of time and memory.

Installation view of Anna Maria Maiolino, Courtesy of The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, photo by Brian Forrest

Seminary at the Museu de Arte de São Paulo (MASP), February, 2019, organized by Adriano Pedrosa, André Mesquita, Isabella Rjeille, and Lilia Moritz Schwarcz, as part of the public program for the exhibition Histórias Feministas, Histórias das Mulheres (Feminist Histories, Women Histories).

As one of the speakers invited to participate in this seminary at MASP, I had the pleasure to meet the activist Débora Maria da Silva, who gave a chilling personal testimony of the death of her son by the Military Police in the May 2006 São Paulo’s massacre. After the tragedy, she founded the Movimento Mães de Maio (Mothers of May Movement), against state terrorism. This network of mothers, relatives, and friends of victims of violence by the Brazilian State, fight for the right to truth, memory, and full reparation. A truly necessary and compelling collective effort to bring some justice to the systematic brutality against the poor, Black, and Indigenous population in the country.

Debora Maria da Silva

Podcast Praia dos Ossos, 2020, Radio Novelo, available at Spotify, presented and created by Branca Vianna.

The thrilling podcast Praia dos Ossostells the story of the socialite Ângela Diniz who was murdered in 1976, by her then boyfriend Doca Street in Praia dos Ossos, in Búzios, Rio de Janeiro. Street, who was a confessed murderer, was acquitted based on the thesis of “legitimate defense of honor.” The podcast shows how the Brazilian press and public opinion at the time turned the murderer into a victim. The decision generated outrage among women and boosted the feminist movement in Brazil. In the 1980s, during his second trial, Street was sentenced to fifteen years in prison, of which he only served three. This is a sad case of femicide, which unfortunately is still a reality in the country.

Ângela Diniz. Acervo UH/Folhapress

Teresa Margolles- ‘What else can we talk about?’ (2009), Mexican Pavillion, 53rd Venice Biennale

The work that had the lasting impact on me and triggered the beginning of my research on women artists responses to social change was What else can we talk about (2009) by the Mexican artist Teresa Margolles at the Mexican Pavillion at 53rd Venice Biennale. As the visitors walked into the totally empty rooms of the Palazzo Rota-Ivancich, they saw a man cleaning the floor with a mop soaked in human blood. People could smell the blood as they walked in the space. The blood was collected from sites where victims of drug cartels were left behind. Margolles works in the violence-ridden streets of the Mexican towns of Ciudad Juárez and Culiacan, hubs for illegal drug cartels. Her work is about the “political life” of dead bodies and the indexical vestiges left by the violence.