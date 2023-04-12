Our second Poem of the Week this April is “Formula for Attica Repeats” by Mshaka (Willie Monroe), found on pg. 49 of When the Smoke Cleared: Attica Prison Poems and Journal. The collection contains poetry written by incarcerated poets in Attica Prison and journal entries and poetry by Celes Tisdale, who led poetry workshops following the uprising there in 1971.
. . . . . and when
the smoke cleared
they came aluminum paid
lovers
from Rock/The/Terrible,
refuser
of S.O.S. Collect Calls,
Executioner.
They came tearless
tremblers,
apologetic grin factories
that breathed Kool
smoke-rings
and state-prepared speeches.
They came
like so many unfeeling fingers
groping without touching
the 43 dead men
who listened . . .
threatening to rise
again. . . .
Celes Tisdale is Distinguished Emeritus Professor of English at the State University of New York at Buffalo and editor of Betcha Ain’t: Poems from Attica and We Be Poetin’. Save 50% on When the Smoke Cleared with coupon code SPRING23 when you order from our site, now through April 17.