Our second Poem of the Week this April is “Formula for Attica Repeats” by Mshaka (Willie Monroe), found on pg. 49 of When the Smoke Cleared: Attica Prison Poems and Journal. The collection contains poetry written by incarcerated poets in Attica Prison and journal entries and poetry by Celes Tisdale, who led poetry workshops following the uprising there in 1971.

. . . . . and when

the smoke cleared

they came aluminum paid

lovers

from Rock/The/Terrible,

refuser

of S.O.S. Collect Calls,

Executioner.

They came tearless

tremblers,

apologetic grin factories

that breathed Kool

smoke-rings

and state-prepared speeches.

They came

like so many unfeeling fingers

groping without touching

the 43 dead men

who listened . . .

threatening to rise

again. . . .

Celes Tisdale is Distinguished Emeritus Professor of English at the State University of New York at Buffalo and editor of Betcha Ain't: Poems from Attica and We Be Poetin'.