Elizabeth Ault’s Sale Recommendations

Greetings sale procrastinators!! (and welcome back, sale double-dippers??) It’s finally, truly, Spring in most of North America–and for many, that last sprint before summer beckons. Here in Durham, it’s a battle between the desire to get outside before the mosquitos set in and the reality of The Pollening. Whether dread or anticipation, this is a forward-looking moment–time to build up the summer reading list while “summer” still feels like an abstraction..

Regardless of season, I can’t offer a better set of books to snack on than the short books in our new Practices series. As the hand-written covers indicate, these are deeply personal books that provide idiosyncratic perspectives (and are a steal at half price). McKenzie Wark’s Raving has–rightfully!!–gotten a lot of attention elsewhere, including in Ken Wissoker’s wonderful sale post. There’s much to be gleaned from the more daylight-friendly books in the series, too: Lindsey Freeman’s Running, Stewart Sinclair’s Juggling, and Christopher Schaberg’s Fly-Fishing. These books are perfect gifts for anyone who engages in the titular activities, obviously. But beyond that, Running is a meditation on moving through space as a visibly queer person, or the potential for pain and transcendence in any physical activity. Juggling considers the power of math and physics and global histories of spectacle in the activity of throwing a couple of balls in the air. And if you’re looking to reset your relationship to the natural world, Fly Fishing is a tonic. Join me and my friends and colleagues in imagining what your Practices book would be–and then drop me a line to tell me all about it!!

Amid a wave of news about governance and labor politics in higher education, Timothy Kaufman-Osborne’s The Autocratic Academy helps us to reframe the conversation. Drawing on a longer history of the university, TKO shows how calls for faculty governance are insufficient to resist reactionary backlash in university policymaking, and offers some extremely welcome thoughts and advice toward creating truly democratic institutions in higher education.

I assume you’ve already bought your copy of Sami Schalk’s Black Disability Politics, or seen Sami at one of the events on her book tour, and so you’re ready to go deeper into the amazing range of work emerging in disability studies. There’s Sony Coráñez Bolton’s Crip Colony, which retheorizes mestizaje from a disability perspective. (it’s also part of an amazing wave of brand new Filipinx studies books out now, including Josen Diaz’s and Genevieve Clutario’s). Alongside it, the long-awaited Crip Genealogies edited collection establishes a new canon for the field, and Arseli Dokumaci’s Activist Affordances shows the power of everyday hacks as a practice of crip worldmaking.

Alongside disability studies, one of my main editorial commitments at the Press has been continuing our tradition of global Black studies books, especially work that thinks the continent and the diaspora together. Two beautiful and deeply personal new Spring books do this in very different ways to great effect, both engaging in new ways with Black hauntings. Chérie N. Rivers’s To Be Nsala’s Daughter reflects on the colonial legacies of humanitarianism and photography, and highlights contemporary artmaking practices that refuse and, indeed, decompose the colonial gaze. In Riotous Deathscapes, Hugo ka Canham brings together Indigenous and Black theory from North America to understand his hometown in South Africa’s Eastern Cape as a Black Indigenous homeland, drawing out the complexities of dispossession and persistence there.

Finally, if you’ve been admiring the graphics we’re using for the sale, or if you’re in the middle of a Love Is Blind binge and need to understand the cringe, check out Hunter Hargraves’s Uncomfortable Television, a book that manages to be even more entertaining than its subject matter (read Hunter’s interview about MILF Manor at Slate!) and significantly smarter about the appeal of bad vibes in our current time. And be sure to keep up with Editorial Director Gisela Fosado’s fabulous twitter thread, highlighting an award-winning book a day for the duration of the sale! Or come find me with bespoke book requests–I’m happy to suggest additional titles based on your interests!