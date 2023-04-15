The Weekly Read for April 15, 2023, is The Grannies of Shaheen Bagh: Hindutva Power and the Poetics of Dissent in Contemporary India, by Aamir R. Mufti. The article appears in Crisis to Catastrophe: Lineages of the Global New Right, a recent special issue of boundary 2, edited by Leah Feldman and Aamir R. Mufti.

Article Abstract:

“This essay focuses on contemporary India and the rise to near hegemony of “Hindutva power,” which works through both the transformation of the exercise of sovereign power and the inculcation of a distinct habitus, or structure of predispositions, in more and more sectors of society. This Hindu supremacist and nationalist habitus marks a far-reaching transformation not only of democratic political culture but of religious belief and practice as well. But despite their sense of inevitability, these developments are part of a scene of contestation and the staging of prodemocracy and anti-fascist dissent.”

Read the article here, for free, through June 30.



Crisis to Catastrophe: Lineages of the Global New Right, an issue of boundary 2, edited by Leah Feldman and Aamir R. Mufti

Tracing intersecting global genealogies of the new right from the United States to India, this issue focuses on the Right’s attachment to crisis and catastrophe to justify its calls to return to “traditional” social and political structures. The contributors argue that these neotraditionalist countercultural intellectual movements form the basis of global white supremacist political projects that are disseminated through a new media landscape. Articles include discussions of the right’s favored narratives of political, infrastructural, economic, and ecological crisis and precarity; its reclaiming of nativist politics; birtherist fantasies of US white supremacy; and the political vision of violence as the only remaining mechanism of collective governance available to imagined white minorities.

Contributors: April Anson, Anindita Banerjee, Paul A. Bové, Leah Feldman, Olivia Harrison, Aamir R. Mufti, Donald E. Pease

Buy this special issue during our Spring Sale and save 50%! Use coupon code SPRING23 through April 17!



boundary 2, edited by Paul A. Bové, publishes critical and scholarly materials relating to the study of literature and the humanities in the most important intellectual, literary, and cultural contexts and in a manner fully informed by important developments in theory and method. Extending beyond the postmodern, the journal approaches problems in these areas from a number of politically, historically, and theoretically informed perspectives. boundary 2 is committed to understanding the present and approaching the study of national and international culture and politics through literature and the human sciences.



The Weekly Read is a weekly feature in which we highlight articles, books, and chapters that are freely available online. You’ll be able to find a link to the selection here on the blog as well as on our social media channels. Enjoy The Weekly Read, and check back next week for something new to read for free.