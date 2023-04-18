Recent Award-Winning Articles from Hispanic American Historical Review

Founded at Duke University in 1918, the Hispanic American Historical Review pioneered the study of Latin American history and culture in the United States and remains the most widely respected journal in its field. HAHR is published quarterly by Duke University Press in cooperation with the Conference on Latin American History of the American Historical Association. Twentieth-Century volumes, published between 1918 and 1999, are all available open access.



Here we highlight recent award-winning articles published in the journal, all made freely available through June 30, 2023.

Alfredo Escudero Villanueva received the Florida International University Graduate School Excellence Award for Outstanding Paper or Manuscript (non-STEM) for his article, The New Age of Andeans: Chronological Age, Indigenous Labor, and the Making of Spanish Colonial Rule, which appears in HAHR 103:1.

The XIX Century Section of the Latin American Studies Association (LASA) awarded the Prize for the Best Article on the 19th Century to David Horacio Colmenares, for“Postreros acentos de la lira indiana”: The Discovery of the Cantares mexicanos in the Nineteenth Century, published in HAHR 102:3

Unaccompanied Minors and Fraudulent Fathers: Civil Law in the Unmaking of Immigrant Family in Buenos Aires, 1869-1920, an article by Juandrea M. Bates, published in HAHR 102:1, won both the Rocky Mountain Council for Latin American Studies Article Prize for Best Article Published in 2022 and the Judy Ewell Award for Best Publication on Women’s History or Publication Written by a Woman in 2022.

The 2023 Conference on Latin American History James Alexander Robertson Prize for Best Article in HAHR was awarded to Guillermo Wilde and Kazuhisa Takeda for Tecnologías de la memoria: Mapas y padrones en la configuración del territorio guaraní de las misiones, published in HAHR 101:4.

Ladrones de Luz: Policing Electricity in Mexico City, 1901-1918 by Diana J. Montaño, published in HAHR 101:1, was the winner of the CALACS 2022 Article Prize for Emerging Scholars and received an Honorable Mention for the 2022 SECOLAS Sturgis Leavitt Award for Best Article.