In recognition of Earth Day, The Weekly Read for April 22, 2023, is Cosmopolitical Perplexities: Speculative and Pragmatic Tests for Changing Climates, by Casper Bruun Jensen. The article was published in Common Knowledge, Volume 28, Issue 2.

Article Abstract

“Over the last decade, the Anthropocene has overrun the discourses of the humanities and social sciences. Remarkably, two of the most astute commentators, the cross‐disciplinary theorist Barbara Herrnstein Smith and the unorthodox philosopher Isabelle Stengers, find inspiration for grappling with these issues in the same apparently odd place: the work of the Polish microbiologist and comparative epistemologist Ludwik Fleck. The first part of this essay explores the role of Fleck’s radical constructivism in Smith’s analyses of perplexing Anthropocene realities and Stengers’s arguments for slowing down science and learning to “compose with Gaia.” In conjunction, they generate a pattern of speculative, conceptual, practical, and political motifs for dealing with changing climates. The second half of the essay uses those insights to test a divergent series of proposals for how to conceive science, politics, theory, and environmental relations in the Anthropocene.”

Read the article here, for free, through May 31.





Since 1992 Common Knowledge has opened lines of communication among schools of thought in the academy, as well as between the academy and the community of thoughtful people outside its walls. Common Knowledge has formed a new intellectual model, one based on conversation and cooperation rather than on metaphors (adopted from war and sports) of “sides” that one must “take.” The pages of Common Knowledge regularly challenge the ways we think about scholarship and its relevance to humanity.

Jeffrey M. Perl, editor



The Weekly Read is a weekly feature in which we highlight articles, books, and chapters that are freely available online. You’ll be able to find a link to the selection here on the blog as well as on our social media channels. Enjoy The Weekly Read, and check back next week for something new to read for free.