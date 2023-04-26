Our fourth and final Poem of the Week is an excerpt from “Breath/Measure/Commons” by Jean-Thomas Tremblay, originally published in Tripwire 16 (2020): 38-46.

I. Measure

I don’t want to say, “Pay attention to your breathing,” because it’s a cliché, but, like many clichés, it is on to something, so, well, pay attention to your breathing.

What is its cadence?

Does it feel regular or erratic or—?

What is its texture?

Its thickness?

Did you shut your eyes to block potential visual stimulation?

Is your breathing wet? Are you congested?

Are you coughing?

Do you smoke? If, when, you do, is it nervously? Seductively? With relief?

Is it allergy season? Is every season allergy season where you live? Is there mold in your living space or workplace? Did you ever go through some workplace training that casts asbestos exposure prevention as an individual responsibility rather than an institutional one?

Are you—now, generally—breathless, short of breath, out of breath?

Did a loud sigh recently betray you?

Has your breath been taken away? Ever?

Is the air you inhale warm or cold?

Is it windy out?

The data points you have gathered: they are measures of your breathing and they posit breathing as a measure of something else. A measure of time and a measure of space.

You may measure intimacy in ecstatic breathlessness: the pleasurable kind and/or the painful kind. You may measure the death of a loved one through the leadup to the last breath, one you observe or one you imagine.

Likewise, it is through breathing that you measure space. Breathing is proprioceptive: it gives you information about your movement and relative position. Through breathing, you take in your milieu. You process it. You register the density of the air, its composition, its temperature.

All of this information is partial, and it is contingent.

In a yoga class, my instructor says I must be mindful of my breathing. Only then, my instructor adds, will I achieve balance.

This isn’t not false. It’s a reasoning indebted to long traditions of respiratory askesis, appropriated and transformed.

At the same time, the claim that an attunement to breathing leads to homeostasis sounds ahistorical. Becoming aware of your breathing can confront you with unliveability. Your breath may be the measure of the air’s increasing pollution, monetization, and weaponization.

The media theorist Jussi Parikka writes that in twenty-first century megacities, breath is an instrument of “smog sensing.” Smog, for Parikka, is a “chemical screen media,” a suspended residue of fossil fuel culture. “The screen,” Parikka specifies, “is not a background but an environment that wraps you inside its toxic cloud. We register this sort of visual screen with our bodies with every breath but also with different sorts of sensors that have developed as an essential part of the observation of industrial culture.” Smog withholds, more than it dispenses, visual cues. It is a screen that restricts visibility. You consume such screen media through respiratory means more than visual ones. Parikka’s account of the sensory experience of smog nears synesthesia: smog is a breathable screen. It is a screen that you take in and put out, a screen that makes you cough and irritates you throat.

How do you inventory the information that your breathing supplies about the atmosphere you occupy?

Devise your own notation device for respiratory atmospheric-sensing. If breath is a measure of time and space, then how to you abstract or mediate its measurements?

You may choose one of many routes:

Vocal amplification.

Verse. Consider how breath animates the line, and how it grants the poem its pauses.

Prose. Consider where breath runs out, and where the sentence runs out.

Prose poem.

Pictograms. How do you represent breath’s noncoincidence with speech and action?

Choreography. How does breath move—between body and milieu?

A technological device of some kind. There are, in fact, apps for that.

Translation.

Mistranslation.

***

What does your device teach you?

What does your device refuse to teach you?

What gets lost in translation?

Does elaborating your device necessitate commodities? What carbon emissions do they cause? Do you breathe these emissions? If you don’t, who does?

How does the notation in turn change your breathing?

Are you alone? Really alone?

Jean-Thomas Tremblay is Assistant Professor of Environmental Humanities in the Department of Humanities at York University and coeditor of Avant-Gardes in Crisis: Art and Politics in the Long 1970s. His scholarly monograph Breathing Aesthetics, published by Duke University Press, examines the prominence of breathing in responses to contemporary crises within literature, film, and performance cultures, showing how breathing has emerged as a medium through which biopolitical and necropolitical forces are increasingly exercised and experienced.