AUPresses Book, Jacket & Journal Show Awardees Announced

The Association of University Presses has announced the honorees in the annual Book, Jacket & Journal Show. The annual show, now in its 58th year, honors the university publishing community’s design and production professionals; recognizes achievement in design, production, and manufacture of print publications; serves as a spark to conversations and source of ideas about intelligent, creative, and resourceful publishing

A. Mattson Gallagher’s work on Wake Up, This is Joburg by Tanya Zack and Mark Lewis was recognized in the Trade Illustrated category. Mattson’s designs for King’s Vibrato by Maurice O. Wallace and Queer Companions by Omar Kasmani were both honored in the Scholarly Typographic category.

Courtney Leigh Richardson’s design for All That Was Not Her by Todd Meyers was honored in the Scholarly Typographic category. Read more about the design in a Q&A with author Todd Meyers.

Aimee C. Harrison’s cover designs for Bad Education by Lee Edelman and Trading Futures by Filipe Maia were recognized along with Matthew Tauch’s covers for Breaks in the Air by John Klaess, Horn, or the Counterside of Media by Henning Schmidgen, and No Machos of Pop Stars by Gavin Butt.

Big congratulations to our design team, which is led by Art Director David Rainey.