AUPresses Book, Jacket & Journal Show Awardees Announced

The Association of University Presses has announced the honorees in the annual Book, Jacket & Journal Show. The annual show, now in its 58th year, honors the university publishing community’s design and production professionals; recognizes achievement in design, production, and manufacture of print publications; serves as a spark to conversations and source of ideas about intelligent, creative, and resourceful publishing

Cover of Queer Companions: Religion, Public Intimacy, and Saintly Affects in Pakistan by Omar Kasmani. Cover shows a blurry photo of human silhouettes in motion, one dressed in orange, the other in white.
Cover of King′s Vibrato: Modernism, Blackness, and the Sonic Life of Martin Luther King Jr. by Maurice O. Wallace. The cover is a photograph of Martin Luther King Jr. leaning forward in a wooden chair in front of a large pipe organ and a cross lined with light bulbs.
Cover of All That Was Not Her by Todd Meyers. Cover has the look of a canvas with pink brush strokes scattered across it and nearly covering it. The title is in all caps and purple lettering.

A. Mattson Gallagher’s work on Wake Up, This is Joburg by Tanya Zack and Mark Lewis was recognized in the Trade Illustrated category. Mattson’s designs for King’s Vibrato by Maurice O. Wallace and Queer Companions by Omar Kasmani were both honored in the Scholarly Typographic category.

Courtney Leigh Richardson’s design for All That Was Not Her by Todd Meyers was honored in the Scholarly Typographic category. Read more about the design in a Q&A with author Todd Meyers.

Cover of No Machos or Pop Stars: When the Leeds Art Experiment Went Punk by Gavin Butt. Cover features a group of young people dressed up for a punk showing laughing together.

Aimee C. Harrison’s cover designs for Bad Education by Lee Edelman and Trading Futures by Filipe Maia were recognized along with Matthew Tauch’s covers for Breaks in the Air by John Klaess, Horn, or the Counterside of Media by Henning Schmidgen, and No Machos of Pop Stars by Gavin Butt.

Big congratulations to our design team, which is led by Art Director David Rainey.

