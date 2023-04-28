Author Events in May

Duke Press authors have virtual and in-person events scheduled around the world throughout the month of May. We hope you’re able to attend some of them!

May 1, 12:30 pm PDT: The University of California Riverside English department hosts an in-person book launch for Richard T. Rodríguez’s A Kiss across the Ocean. The event will begin with some questions about the new book and Ricky’s reading of passages, followed by readings from David Lloyd’s The Harm Fields and Ricky’s poetry. CHASS Interdisciplinary Building South, Rm 1111, Riverside, California

May 3, 4 pm EDT: A roundtable discussion on Claudia Calirman’s Dissident Practices will be held at the accompanying exhibition. Julia Bryan-Wilson, André Lepecki, and Vivian Crockett will join Calirman. A reception will follow. Anya and Andrew Shiva Art Gallery at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, 860 11th Avenue, New York

May 3, Harry Harootunian, author of The Unspoken as Heritage will have an in-person conversation with James Chandler and Thomas Lamarre at the Seminary Co-op bookstore. 5751 S. Woodlawn Ave, Chicago

May 5, 10 am EDT: Naveeda Khan, author of River Life and the Upspring of Nature, participates in an online book launch sponsored by the NYU Center for Global Asia.

May 11, 10 am EDT: The Penn State AFI book talk series hosts Lindsey B. Green-Simms, author of Queer African Cinemas, in an online discussion with Zinhle ka’Nobuhlaluse.

May 11, 4:30 pm CDT: Stephen Finley, author of In and Out of This World gives a plenary talk at the hybrid Archives of the Impossible conference at Rice University.

May 11, 5 pm CDT: La Marr Jurelle Bruce, author of How to Go Mad without Losing Your Mind, gives an in-person talk entitled “The Swiftly Fading Residue of Soon-Forgotten Dreams: On Love and Madness” at DePaul University. Schmitt Academic Center, Room 154, 2320 N Kenmore Ave, Chicago

May 11, 7pm CDT: The LGBTQ Religious Archives Network hosts an online book talk with Monique Moultrie, author of Hidden Histories.

May 11, 6:30 pm PDT: Thomas Beller discusses and signs his recent book Lost in the Game at Diesel Books in Santa Monica. 225 26th St, Suite 33, Santa Monica, California

May 13, 5 pm BST: Sami Schalk, author of Black Disability Politics, gives an online keynote address at GIFCon23.

May 13, 5:30 pm CDT: AnaLouise Keating, author of The Anzaldúan Theory Handbook, gives a plenary talk at the hybrid Archives of the Impossible conference at Rice University.

May 15, 1 pm EDT: The Dedalus Foundation hosts an online panel on transforming a dissertation into a book, featuring our own Senior Executive Editor Ken Wissoker, along with Annie Bourneuf, Kaira Cabañas, and Rachel Haidu.

May 16, 5 pm PDT: Sami Schalk, author of Black Disability Studies, gives the ICDS Scholar’s Week Virtual Keynote Presentation at Western Washington University.

May 17, 3:30 pm PDT: UCLA’s Gender Studies program hosts an in-person talk by Eric Stanley, author of Atmospheres of Violence. Young Research Library Presentation Room, 280 Charles E Young Dr N, Los Angeles

May 18, 3:30 pm GMT, The Institute for Medical Humanities at Durham University hosts an online talk by Xine Yao, author of Disaffected.

May 18, 11 am PDF: Eric Stanley, author of Atmospheres of Violence, joins Miss Major and Toshio Meronek on an in-person panel entitled Collective Escape: Trans Worldmaking Against Catastrophic Violence. CHASS Interdisciplinary Building South, Riverside, California

May 18, 7 pm PDT: Eric Stanley, author of Atmospheres of Violence, appears in person at Midnight Books in Whittier, California. 7201 Greenleaf Ave Suite D, Whittier, California

May 27, 11 am SAST: Tanya Zack, author of Wake Up, This is Joburg joins Tshidiso Moletsane and Sunday Times book editor Jennifer Platt to discuss some new facets of South Africa’s biggest city at a session of the Kingsmead Book Fair. Mornington venue, Johannesburg