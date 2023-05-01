New Books in May

It’s the end of the semester! Celebrate the start of summer with some of the great new titles we have coming out in May.

Cover of Annotations: On the Early Thought of W. E. B. Du Bois by Nahum Dimitri Chandler. The cover is a sepia photo of W. E. B. Du Bois at home in New York City, 1946. Du Bois smiles at the camera with his hands folded in front of him. Behind him is a painting of Frederick Douglass, and underneath the painting is a table with a picture of a baby on it.

In Annotations, Nahum Dimitri Chandler offers a philosophical interpretation of W. E. B. Du Bois’s 1897 American Negro Academy address, “The Conservation of Races,” proposing both a close reading of Du Bois’s engagement of the concept of race and a meditation on Du Bois’s conceptualization of historicity.

Maylei Blackwell tells the story of how Indigenous women’s activism in Mexico and California moves in and between local, national, continental, and transborder scales in Scales of Resistance.

In Insignificant Things, Matthew Francis Rarey traces the history of the amulet pouches that enslaved and other marginalized people carried as tools of survival in the Black Atlantic world and shows how they are examples of the visual culture of enslavement.

Cover of Waste Works: Vital Politics in Urban Ghana by Brenda Chalfin. Title is in puce above a photo of a Black man in sunglasses, wearing shorts and a t-shirt, sitting on a disconnected toilet on a beach with the surf behind him. A vase sits on one side of the toilet and an end table with some art objects on the other.

Brenda Chalfin examines Ghana’s planned city of Tema in Waste Works, theorizing about the formative role of waste infrastructure in urban politics and public life.

In A Vital Frontier, Andrea Muehlebach follows activists across Europe as they struggle to preserve water as a commons and public good in the face of privatization.

Examining the work of key Southeast and East Asian artists, Michael M. J. Fischer calls for a new anthropology of the arts that attends to the materalities and technologies of the world as it exists today in Probing Arts and Emergent Forms of Life.

Cover of Since Time Immemorial: Native Custom and Law in Colonial Mexico by Yanna Yannakakis. Cover is made to resemble old paper. On the right side is a pattern of blue and purple lines that form a semicircle, with small drawn figurines walking on the lines. Stretching from the semicircle is a purple branch, and along the branch and past its end is a pattern of figurines that stretch down the left of the cover.

In Since Time Immemorial, Yanna Yannakakis traces the creation of Indigenous custom as a legal category and its deployment as a strategy of resistance to empire in colonial Mexico.

Brianne Cohen considers the role of contemporary art in developing a public commitment to ending structural violence in Europe in Don’t Look Away.

First published in Cuba in 1954 and appearing here in English for the first time, Lydia Cabrera’s El Monte is a foundational and iconic study of Afro-Cuban religious and cultural traditions. 

In Curating the Moving Image, influential curator and theorist Mark Nash draws on his work at Documenta11, the Venice Biennale, and elsewhere to explore the possibilities of contemporary curation.

