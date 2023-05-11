Save on New Titles in Native and Indigenous Studies

We look forward to meeting authors, editors, and friends of the Press in person at the 2023 NAISA conference! Courtney Berger is joining you in person in Toronto, and you can browse our latest Native and Indigenous studies books and journal issues in the exhibit hall or on our conference landing page. You can find our complete Native and Indigenous studies list on our website.

Use coupon code NAISA23 to save 40% on books and journal issues when you order on our website through June 30, 2023. Customers in the UK and Europe can order books with this code from our UK partner, Combined Academic Publishers.

If you are looking to connect with any of our editors about your book project, see our editors’ specialties and contact information and our online submissions guidelines and submission portal.