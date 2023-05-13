The Weekly Read for May 13, 2023 is Decentering Disability: Louis Béjart’s Crip Social Gain, Onstage and Off, by Jennifer Row. The article appears in Decentering Molière, a thematic issue of Theater (Volume 52, Issue 3), edited by Benoît Bolduc, Sylvaine Guyot, Christophe Schuwey, and Tom Sellar.

Excerpt

“Frauds, fakers, charlatans, and hypocrites: the plays of Molière are replete with colorful characters who rarely, if ever, are exactly who they profess to be. Indeed, in the interplay between “true” (dévots, intellects, gentlemen, lovers, or ill people) and “false” (swindlers, précieuses, social climbers, or Don Juans), the audience is made to delight in the art of the con, to chuckle at the skewering of a poor dupe, or to cheer for the just reprimand of an unscrupulous rake. Deception and epistemological ambiguity are the fodder for comedic delight.”

Read the article here, for free, through July.



For almost fifty years Theater has been the most informative, serious, and imaginative American journal available to readers interested in contemporary theater and performance. It has been the first publisher of pathbreaking plays from artists as diverse as Romeo Castellucci, Guillermo Calderón, Richard Foreman, W. David Hancock, Peter Handke, Elfriede Jelinek, Sarah Kane, Toshiki Okada, and Suzan-Lori Parks. Theater has also featured lively polemics and essays by dramatists including Dario Fo, Heiner Müller, and Mac Wellman. Special issues have covered site-specific performance, digital dramaturgies, contemporary Brazilian drama, theater and social change, new Polish directing, and the curation of performance.

Published on behalf of the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale/Yale Repertory Theatre.

Tom Sellar, editor

The Weekly Read is a weekly feature in which we highlight articles, books, and chapters that are freely available online. You’ll be able to find a link to the selection here on the blog as well as on our social media channels. Enjoy The Weekly Read, and check back next week for something new to read for free.