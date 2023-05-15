Introducing our Fall 2023 Catalog

We’re excited to unveil our Fall 2023 catalog, which is jam packed with great new books and journals in a wide variety of disciplines.

The cover of the catalog is derived from the cover of Nimrods: a fake-punk self-hurt anti-memoir by Kawika Guillermo. In poetry and prose, Guillermo chronicles the agonizing absurdities of being a newly minted professor (and overtired father) hired to teach in a Social Justice Institute while haunted by the inner ghosts of patriarchy, racial pessimism, and imperial arrogance.

We feature two moving new memoirs this fall. In The Girl in the Yellow Poncho, Kristal Brent Zook shares her coming-of-age tale about what it means to be biracial in America where she grapples with in-betweenness, family trauma, and the profound power of atonement and faith to heal a broken family. And in A Part of the Heart Can’t Be Eaten, award-winning author, sex educator, filmmaker, and podcast host Tristan Taormino reveals how her radical sexuality and unconventional career grew out of an extraordinary queer father-daughter relationship.

We continue to bring you fascinating new titles in popular music. This fall brings two new books in the Singles series, edited by Emily J. Lordi and Joshua Clover: Hound Dog by Eric Weisbard and Old Town Road by Chris Molanphy. Each book in the series examines a different popular song. We also launch a new series, Studies in the Grateful Dead, edited by Nicholas Meriwether, with two new titles. Get Shown the Light by Michael Kaler and Live Dead by John Brackett. R&B fans will want to pick up Feenin by Alexander Ghedi Weheliye.

For jazz fans, we’re excited to be bringing The Dark Tree by Steven L. Isoardi back into print. And in Dreams in Double Time, Jonathan Leal examines how the musical revolution of bebop opened up new futures for racialized and minoritized communities.

If techno is more your vibe, check out Together, Somehow by Luis Manuel Garcia-Mispireta, which examines the techno and house music sub-scenes in Chicago, Paris, and Berlin.

Our art titles this fall include FUTURE/PRESENT: Arts in a Changing America, which brings together a vast collection of writers, artists, activists, and academics working at the forefront of today’s most pressing struggles for cultural equity and racial justice in a demographically changing America. In A Nimble Arc, Emilie Boone considers James Van Der Zee’s photographic work over the course of the twentieth century. We also offer two new books from Grant Kester, The Sovereign Self and Beyond the Sovereign Self; Citizens of Photography, edited by Christopher Pinney with The Photo Demos Collective; and A View of Venice, edited by Kristin Love Huffman, in which contributors analyze Jacopo de’ Barbari’s early modern woodcut View of Venice.

Our Black studies list continues to be cutting-edge and must-read. In The Anarchy of Black Religion, J. Kameron Carter examines the philosophical, theological, and religious history that animates our times to theorize religion as a central feature of settler colonialism and racial capitalism. Sharon Patricia Holland writes about the human animal divide through a Black studies lens in An Other. The contributors to The Black Geographic explore the theoretical innovations of Black Geographies scholarship and how it approaches Blackness as historically and spatially situated. Look also for How to Lose the Hounds by Celeste Winston, Black Enlightenment by Surya Parekh, Fugitive Time by Matthew Omelsky, Stay Black and Die by I. Augustus Durham, and Black, Quare, and Then to Where by jennifer susanne leath.

Two other books offer new perspectives in urban studies. In Police and the Empire City, Matthew Guariglia tells the history of the New York Police to show how its origins were built upon and inseparably entwined with the history of race, ethnicity, and whiteness in the United States. And in The City after Property, Sara Safransky uses the example of Detroit to examine how postindustrial decline generates new forms of urban land politics.

Theory titles to watch out for include Marx for Cats by Leigh Claire La Berge, which shows how cats have been central to both the consolidation of capitalism as well as some of its fiercest critics. If you teach, you’ll definitely want to check out The Affect Theory Reader 2, edited by Gregory J. Seigworth and Carolyn Pedwell, a follow-up to our bestselling 2010 book The Affect Theory Reader. In Intoxicated, Mel Y. Chen explores how the mutual entanglements of race, imperialism and disability take form as a racialized and marginalized intoxicated subject. Anjali Arondekar refuses the historical common sense that archival loss is foundational to a subaltern history of sexuality in Abundance. And we are pleased to bring Isabelle Stengers’s Virgin Mary and the Neutrino, first published in French in 2006, into English for the first time.

We also offer a few titles about the environment and our changing planet. In A Book of Waves, Stefan Helmreich examines ocean waves as forms of media that carry ecological, geopolitical, and climatological news about our planet. In Residual Governance, Gabrielle Hecht dives into the wastes of gold and uranium mining in South Africa. Alice Mah examines the changing nature of the petrochemical industry Petrochemical Planet. And in The Pulse of the Earth Adam Bobbette tells the story of how modern theories of the earth emerged from the slopes of Indonesia’s volcanoes.

Don’t miss a preview of forthcoming special and thematic issues of our journals, including Senses With/out Subjects an issue of American Literature, The “Medieval” Undone: Imagining a New Global Past an issue of boundary 2, Social Bonds and Catastrophic Acts an issue of differences, Mosaic an issue of Meridians, Encountering Violence: Media and Memory in Asia, an issue of positions, Classicism in Digital Times: Cultural Remembrance as Reimagination in the Sinophone Cyberspace an issue of Prism, The Political Lives of Infrastructure an issue of Radical History Review, and Feminism’s Bad Objects, an issue of South Atlantic Quarterly.

We are also very pleased to introduce Monsoon: Journal of the Indian Ocean Rim, a new interdisciplinary journal publishing original and innovative research that analyzes the cultural, historical, and political circumstances that have shaped—and currently affect—the coastal societies of the Indian Ocean.

There’s so much more in the catalog! Download it now and find new titles in anthropology, Asian studies, history, Latin American studies, film and media studies, gender studies and more.