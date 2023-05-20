The Weekly Read for May 20, 2023, is Anybody, Everybody, All the Time: Marquis Bey and Andrew Cutrone in Conversation. The conversation appears in Black and Queer, Music on Screen, an issue of liquid blackness: journal of aesthetics and black studies (Volume 7, Issue 1), guest-edited by James Tobias, stef torralba, and Ïxkári Noé Estelle.

Excerpt

“Marquis and I “met” virtually five or so years ago. A friend of mine shared a paper of Marquis’s on blackness, presuming I would like it because Marquis took up some of Fred Moten’s ideas, of which I am incredibly fond, on blackness and fugitivity. I then wrote Marquis thanking them for writing the essay, and Marquis, as is their wont, was like, “Oh, what’s up? You like Moten, too? We should talk more.” And so we did. And that is our beginning. It is also our present. Marquis and I just talk. We have deep phone conversations for hours on end. We send each other half-random essay-length texts with our newest ideas, knowing that the other person will receive and consider it with care: that is, with the archives of black study in mind and with black feminism at work.”

Read their conversation, and the full issue of the open-access journal, for free.



Marquis Bey is the author, most recently, of Black Trans Feminism and Cistem Failure: Essays on Blackness and Cisgender, both published by Duke University Press in 2022. Bey was also a special issue editor, along with Jesse A. Goldberg, of Queer Fire: Liberation and Abolition, an issue of GLQ (28:2).

Andrew Cutrone is a PhD candidate in sociology and a Graduate Affiliate of the Rapoport Center for Human Rights and Justice at the University of Texas–Austin. He writes and studies black critical theory and abolition politics. His work appears in Social Text, and is forthcoming in South Atlantic Quarterly.

liquid blackness: journal of aesthetics and black studies seeks to carve out a place for aesthetic theory and the most radical agenda of Black studies to come together in productive ways, with the goal of attending to the aesthetic work of blackness and the political work of form. Articles are published under a Creative Commons license (BY-NC-ND) and are open immediately upon publication.

