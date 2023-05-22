Announcing Our New Spotify Profile

Duke University Press is excited to announce our new Spotify profile, which features playlists to accompany our new music books. Each playlist was created by the book’s author, and features songs either discussed in the book or related to it in some way. From contemporary R&B to jazz to the Grateful Dead to Peruvian punk, these playlists have something for every musical taste. Our collection of playlists will expand with each new music book we publish. So head on over to our profile, give us a follow, and check out these fun and informative playlists.

Dreams in Double Time

Jonathan Leal may be the first Duke University Press author to promote his book with his own music. This playlist features his new song “we reach into the undefined” which he recorded with Brandon Guerra. In addition to his own song, he included a set of classic bebop tracks from legends like Thelonious Monk, Mary Lou Williams, Charlie Parker, and Dizzy Gillespie.

Live Dead

John Brackett selected this epic set of live Grateful Dead performances that encompass nearly the band’s entire career, from their legendary concert at Cornell University in 1977 to shows at the Fillmore West and Fillmore East to London.

Feenin’

Alexander Weheliye picked a set of classic R&B, soul, and hip hop from the last forty years, featuring tracks from Mary J. Blige, Dionne Warwick, D’Angelo, Prince, Destiny’s Child, Rihanna, and the book’s title track, Jodeci’s “Feenin’”.

The Dark Tree

This is a collection of tracks featuring the composer, pianist, and bandleader Horace Tapscott, whose Pan Afrikan Peoples Arkestra was central to creating a community of African American artists, musicians, dancers, and writers in South Central Los Angeles.

Get Shown the Light

Our second Grateful Dead inspired playlist features a mix of live performances from the Dead with the band’s contemporaries like Pink Floyd and the Velvet Underground, who each used extended improvisation to create a new style of rock music.

Dog Ditties

This playlist accompanies Eric Weisbard’s book Hound Dog, one of our newest books in our Singles series. From Big Mama Thornton’s original rendition of “Hound Dog” to Elvis’ version to other dog-related songs from The Stooges, Soccer Mommy, and others, this playlist shows how rock and popular music have reckoned with the legacy of Thornton and Elvis.

No Machos or Pop Stars

Gavin Butt selected a clutch of tracks from classic British New Wave bands Soft Cell, Scritti Politti, Gang of Four, Mekons, and others.

Peruvian Punk

Ten hard hitting punk tracks from Peru to accompany Shane Green’s book Punk and Revolution. Any punk aficionado, or really any music fan who likes their rock loud, fast, and hard hitting will love this set.

Tropical Riffs

A selection of Latin Jazz, Bossa Nova, and Tango classics from Stan Getz, Astor Piazzolla, Dave Brubeck, and others to accompany Jason Borge’s book Thttps://www.dukeupress.edu/tropical-riffsropical Riffs: Latin America and the Politics of Jazz.