Signing up for Death: Plan 75, A Guest Post by Anne Allison

Anne Allison is is Professor of Cultural Anthropology at Duke University. In her new book Being Dead Otherwise, she examines the emergence of new death practices surrounding grieving, burial, and ritual in Japan as the old custom of family-based graves and mortuary care is coming undone. In this guest post she considers how her research intersects with the new film Plan 75.

Premiering at the Cannes Festival last May, released then in Japan, and hitting the US now where Netflix will be streaming it soon, Plan 75 is a dystopic film about a state-sponsored plan that signs up over-75 seniors to be voluntarily euthanized. The story is set in a near-future Japan where its current high aging/low fertility demographics have progressed.

Already a “mass death society” where deaths exceed births every year, Japan’s national coffers are strained in subsidizing health costs for the elderly (at 28.9% of the population, due to rise to 40% by 2040, and with the longest life expectancy in the world). But it was the historically record low birthrate and population decline of 2022 that led Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to declare earlier this year that the country was in crisis: “on the brink of not being able of maintain social functions” (Yeung & Ogura 2023). With ever fewer births, Japan’s capacity to replace its workers and citizens as they die off is severely at risk—what prompted Kishida to propose more policies to incentivize childbirth (none of which have previously worked). But in the film, the demographic challenges facing the country are pinned on the escalating elderly population alone. And the solution proposed is to start eliminating them—a killing deemed to be a sacrifice for the well-being of the nation as a whole.

The premise of Plan 75 is that seniors will sign up for this themselves. In return for having their mortuary plans taken care of and receiving a small “fun” allowance to spend before death, those who do so are particularly likely to be socially and financially precarious—why they are also susceptible to the warm chats given them by the cadre of young workers employed to implement Plan 75. This is the case with 78-year-old Michi (played by veteran actress Chieko Baisho) who, once losing her job as a hotel cleaner and having no family, savings, or alternative way-to-live, signs up quite matter-of-factly as if such an ending is less dreary than expedient and banal. With chilling precision, this is how director Chie Hayakawa crafts her dystopic vision of a future death-plan by Japan for its aging society: efficient termination of senior citizens on government expense, winding up, as we learn by the film’s end, as waste in a garbage bin rather than being honorably, if collectively, buried as had been the promise when signing up for Plan 75.

Plan 75 envisions a necropolitical solution to Japan’s “problem” of the rise of aging seniors: get them to sign up for pre-terminal death. But, for those in the rest of world following Japan’s trend in high aging/low birthrate demographics (such as China, Korea, Italy, Spain), the country has other models for what to do with aging seniors who live long past productivity and increasingly on their own without the sociological network (of family, marriage, neighborhood) that once took care of them. Rather than shipping them off to die, this is using death-planning itself as an activity, a mission, even moral investment by which aging seniors spend time—perhaps in the company of fellow “grave-friends”—taking care of their final affairs.

This is one dimension of the ending landscape I discovered when conducting ethnographic fieldwork between 2013 and 2019 on changing mortuary trends in Japan. What was once conventional—family-based deathcare and burial in ancestral graves, often in temple cemeteries in the countryside long tied to the family line—is no longer practical or available for an increasing number of Japanese today. But, in lieu of a family grave or the prospect of having no place to go at all (and becoming abandoned as a “disconnected soul”—the worrisome fate of the “lonely dead, a rising phenomenon and at play in Plan 75 as well), alternatives are emerging that give more agency, but also responsibility, to the to-be-deceased herself. Rather than relying upon familial others to do so at the time of death or run the risk of having no one to be cared by at all, what is becoming increasingly popular is the trend of seizen seiri: handling one’s ending affairs ahead of time.

In what has arisen since the start of the twenty-first century as a cascade of new initiatives, businesses, and products catering to the ending needs of the more socially solo or “family-less” dead in Japan (Suzuki and Mori 2018), individuals are now incentivized to “freely choose” and customize their own ending plans. And the choices, but also tasks to perform, are endless. As I learned from attending workshops, information sessions, and get-togethers at everything from public community centers and civic lecture series to alternative burial societies and one-stop funeral facilities, the energy as well as time and sometimes money that is expended in these pursuits can be considerable. Over hours, with a slowness at odds to the expedience at work in Plan 75, these activities would be devoted to laying out the details of a great range of ending matters: inheritance, living wills, various interment plans, getting rid of one’s belongings, erasure of digital data, paying final bills.

And what surprised me, at first at least, was how animated these events would often be, and how lively so many of the participants—who included not only the elderly or middle-aged but sometimes younger people in their 20’s and 30’s as well. Advance death-planning as an art-form and craft, it also generated what I took to be a sense of meaning, purpose, and relationality among those so actively pursuing this work. And not all of this is high end, catering to the neoliberal sensibilities, and purse strings, of the privileged. At community centers and budget businesses (and also a few community and civic endeavors that cost nothing at all), shūkatsu (ending activity) can be rather cheap with funerals and interment options far more affordable than the typical family grave.

Plan 75 starts by replaying the scene of the 2016 Sagamihara killings when a former employee of a care home for the disabled broke in and stabbed 19 people to death, claiming this was a mercy killing for the nation by eliminating such “useless” citizens. In the film, and now armed with a gun, the killer here has embarked upon his plan to handle the problem of the elderly whom, by a logic of (re)productivity, he deems to be useless as well. That, in the story to follow, it is precisely at the point of losing her job that the protagonist Michi signs up for Plan 75 is telling—she has now lost her place in a world dictated by capitalist value and worth. And unwilling to register for welfare as somehow deficiency on her part, there is nothing left to do but die.

But for the post-productive seniors I met actively pursuing their ending plans in Japan, I sensed something quite different about their attitude towards both death and themselves, as being post- job (and possibly post-family as well). An engagement, even vitality, around final planning that generated something positive—about the subject doing it, the sociality that could sometimes be formed, and even the endpoint about death itself. Shifting a calculus by which only productivity determines “usefulness,” the active embrace of advance ending planning is a very different response to the rise of elderly (both in numbers and lifespan) than that posed by Plan 75.

