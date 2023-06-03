A New Anthropology of the Arts from Michael M. J. Fischer: The Weekly Read

The Weekly Read is Probing Arts and Emergent Forms of Life, a new book by Michael M. J. Fischer. Examining the work of key Southeast and East Asian artists, Fischer calls for a new anthropology of the arts that attends to the materialities and technologies of the world as it exists today. Gabriele Schwab says, “His grasp of the diverse cultural scenes he considers is superb and, to the best of my knowledge, unique in its breadth.” Read this fascinating book now for free!

The Weekly Read is a weekly feature in which we highlight articles, books, and chapters that are freely available online. You’ll be able to find a link to the selection here on the blog as well as on our social media channels. Enjoy The Weekly Read, and check back next week for something new to read for free.