Pride Month Reads

Happy Pride Month! We’re proud to share some of our recent titles that focus on queer studies, trans studies, and LGBTQ+ histories.

Memories of a Gay Catholic Boyhood is John D’Emilio’s coming-of-age story in which he takes readers from his working-class Bronx neighborhood to an elite Jesuit high school in Manhattan to Columbia University and the political and social upheavals of the late 1960s.

In Kids on the Street Joseph Plaster focuses on San Francisco’s Tenderloin to explore the informal networks of economic and social support that enabled young people marginalized by gender and sexuality to survive in tenderloin districts across the United States.

In Hard Luck and Heavy Rain Joseph C. Russo takes readers into the everyday lives of the rural residents of southeast Texas, showing how their hard-luck stories render the region a mythopoetic landscape that epitomizes the impasse of American late capitalism.

We Are Having This Conversation Now offers a history, present, and future of AIDS through thirteen short conversations between Alexandra Juhasz and Theodore Kerr, two scholars deeply embedded in HIV responses.

In Hidden Histories, Monique Moultrie collects oral histories of Black lesbian religious leaders in the United States to show how their authenticity, social justice awareness, spirituality, and collaborative leadership make them models of womanist ethical leadership.

In Feels Right Kemi Adeyemi examines how Black queer women use the queer dance floor to articulate relationships to themselves, the Black queer community, and gentrifying neighborhoods in Chicago.

In Running, former college track athlete Lindsey A. Freeman presents a feminist and queer handbook of running in which she considers what it means to run as a visibly queer person while exploring how running puts us in contact with ourselves and others.

In Puta Life, focusing on the figure of the puta—the whore, that phantasmatic figure of Latinized feminine sexual excess—Juana María Rodríguez probes the ways that sexual labor and Latina sexuality become visual phenomena.

Drawing on memoir, creative writing, theoretical analysis, and ethnography in Santo Domingo, Havana, and New Jersey, Carlos Ulises Decena examines transnational black Caribbean immigrant queer life and spirit in Circuits of the Sacred.

In Between Banat Mejdulene Bernard Shomali examines homoeroticism and nonnormative sexualities between Arab women in transnational Arab literature, art, and film to show how women, femmes, and nonbinary people disrupt stereotypical and Orientalist representations of the “Arab woman.”

Attending to the centrality of indigeneity, race, and colonialism in kinship, the contributors to Queer Kinship, edited by Tyler Bradway and Elizabeth Freeman, assert the importance of queer kinship to queer and trans theory and to kinship theory.

Lee Edelman’s Bad Education offers a sweeping theorization of queerness as one of the many names for the void around and against which the social order takes shape.

In The Queer Art of History Jennifer V. Evans examines postwar and contemporary German history to broadly argue for a queer history that moves beyond bounded concepts and narratives of identity, showing how an analytic of kinship more fully illuminates the work of solidarity and intersectional organizing across difference.

The contributors to Turning Archival, edited by Daniel Marshall and Zeb Tortorici, trace the rise of “the archive” as an object of historical desire and study within queer studies and examine how it fosters historical imagination and knowledge.

In The Specter of Materialism Petrus Liu challenges key premises of classic queer theory and Marxism, turning to an analysis of the Beijing Consensus—global capitalism’s latest mutation—to develop a new theory of the political economy of sexuality.

In Sexuality and the Rise of China Travis S. K. Kong examines the changing meanings of same-sex identities, communities, and cultures for young Chinese gay men in contemporary Hong Kong, Taiwan, and mainland China.

In Surface Relations Vivian L. Huang traces how Asian and Asian American artists have strategically reworked the pernicious stereotype of inscrutability as a dynamic antiracist, feminist, and queer form of resistance.

In Breathing Aesthetics Jean-Thomas Tremblay examines the prominence of breathing in responses to contemporary crises within literature, film, and performance cultures, showing how breathing has emerged as a medium through which biopolitical and necropolitical forces are increasingly exercised and experienced.

Observing that trans studies was founded on a split from and disavowal of madness, illness, and disability, Cameron Awkward-Rich argues for and models a trans criticism that works against this disavowal in The Terrible We.

In Dragging Away Lex Morgan Lancaster traces the formal and material innovations of contemporary queer and feminist artists, showing how they use abstraction as a queering tactic for social and political ends.

In Raving McKenzie Wark takes readers into the undisclosed locations of New York’s thriving queer rave scene, showing how raving to techno is an art and technique at which queer and trans bodies might be particularly adept, but which is for anyone who lets the beat seduce them.

In Cistem Failure Marquis Bey meditates on the antagonistic relationship between blackness and cisgender, showing that as a category, cisgender cannot capture how people depart from gender alignment and its coding as white.

In Envisioning African Intersex Amanda Lock Swarr debunks the centuries old claim “hermaphroditism” and intersex are disproportionately common among black South Africans by interrogating how contemporary intersex medicine its indivisibility from colonial ideologies and scientific racism.

Contributors to The View from Graduate School, an issue of TSQ: Transgender Studies Quarterly (10:1) edited by Julian Gill-Peterson, propose trans studies from the perspective of PhD students and their faculty collaborators. The authors pull from the transformative experiences that they as teachers have had, where they learned from their students how to teach trans studies.

In Black and Queer, Music on Screen, editors James Tobias, stef torralba, and Ïxkári Noé Estelle assemble a group of articles, interviews, and conversations in response to the question: “How do black and queer cultures work through erotics of mediation such that these mediations may become determined under their own terms and conditions, and without giving away powers they don’t necessarily choose to?” (liquid blackness: journal of aesthetics and black studies 7:1)

Authors included in Queer and Trans Dialectology: Exploring the Intersectionality of Regionality, a special issue of American Speech (98:1) edited by Bryce McCleary and Tyler Kibbey, examine how place, region, and community shape contemporary dialectology, and demonstrate how queer and trans people linguistically negotiate and attend to different locations and contexts.

In The Science of Sex Itself, a special issue of GLQ (29:1) edited by Benjamin Kahan and Greta LaFleur, contributors trace how sexual scientific thought circulated throughout the late nineteenth and twentieth centuries and how that thought continues to shape sexuality.