Occult Epidemics | The Weekly Read

The Weekly Read for June 24, 2023, is Occult Epidemics, by Taylor M. Moore. The article appears in Pandemic Histories: South Asian/Indian Ocean Studies, Middle East and North Africa, a special issue of History of the Present (Volume 13, Issue 1), edited by Anjali Arondekar and Sherene Seikaly.

Abstract

In the 1903 text Madar al-Zar (The Damages of Zar), Egyptian writer Muhammad Hilmi Zayn al-Din decried the growing popularity of zar rituals and the superstitious women who participated in them as an epidemic ravaging his country. This article employs Anjuli Fatima Raza Kolb’s method of “epidemiological reading” to reveal and analyze the racial and imperial anxieties that underlie this understudied text. The article begins with a summary of Madar al-Zar and an account of the sociopolitical context in which it was published. It then pulls back the surface layers of the text to reveal that the “disease” running rampant in early twentieth-century Egypt was not zar, but the scourge of African enslavement and the ever-looming specter of Egypt’s imperial desires in Sudan. The article concludes with a meditation on zar as an archive of African dispossession, displacement, and resilience.

History of the Present is a journal devoted to history as a critical endeavor. Its aim is twofold: to create a space in which scholars can reflect on the role history plays in making categories of contemporary debate appear inevitable, natural, or culturally necessary; and to publish work that calls into question certainties about the relationship between past and present that are taken for granted by the majority of practicing historians. At a time when a journal committed to history as a form of critique is more necessary than ever, History of the Present encourages critical examination of both history’s influence on politics and the politics of history as a discipline. Instead of writing about “history” from the abstract philosophical or historiographical perspectives that predominate today, History of the Present offers a rigorous, theoretically informed alternative based mainly on evidence from archives, texts, and other sources.

Joan Wallach Scott and Brian Connolly, editors

