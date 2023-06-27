Introducing Monsoon: Journal of the Indian Ocean Rim

We’re thrilled to announce that the premiere issue of Monsoon: Journal of the Indian Ocean Rim is now available digitally and in print. The new interdisciplinary journal publishes original and innovative research that analyzes the cultural, historical, and political circumstances that have shaped—and currently affect—the coastal societies of the Indian Ocean.

All articles from Volume 1, Number 1, are freely available through September 30, 2023!



Monsoon, published in collaboration with The Africa Institute, is co-edited by Jeremy Prestholdt, Professor of History, University of California, San Diego; and Rogaia Mustafa Abusharaf, Professor of Anthropology, Georgetown University of Qatar. The interdisciplinary, peer-reviewed, biannual journal aims to raise the profile of IO studies, bringing research on the societies, arts, and cultures of the basin to a wide audience. It also fills a glaring gap in the extant literature on the IO region, which has sidelined African and Gulf societies. With an eye cast toward expanding knowledge on the connections forged across diverse environments and cultures, the journal is a critical resource among, and in conversation with, other journals on oceanic and global studies.

