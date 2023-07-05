Author Events in July

Keep cool at one of these great upcoming author events this week!

July 6, 5:30 pm BST: Lisa Bloom, author of Climate Change and the New Polar Aesthetics, gives an online talk sponsored by the Association for Art History’s Reading Group.

July 6, 7:00 pm EDT: Cisco Bradley, author of The Williamsburg Avant-Garde, holds an in-person book talk and conversation, followed by music from Baltimore duo Pwisans Ete’nel at Rhizome. 6950 Maple St NW, Washington, DC

July 10, 7:00 PM EDT: Cisco Bradley, author of The Williamsburg Avant-Garde, reads from and discusses his book, in person at Artspace, followed by a performance by Gary Kalar and Pippin Barnett. 2833 Hathaway Road, Richmond, Virginia

July 14, 3 pm BST: The Laws of Social Reproduction project at King’s College London hosts an online talk by Lindsey Beutin, author of Trafficking in Antiblackness along with Elena Shih.

July 18: Cisco Bradley, author of The Williamsburg Avant-Garde, appears in person at Shadowbox Studio. 2200 Dominion St, Durham, North Carolina

July 21, 7 pm BST: Eric Stanley, author of Atmospheres of Violence, is in conversation with Toshio Meronek at an in-person event at Housmans. 5 Caledonian Rd, London

July 24, 6 pm CDT: Sami Schalk, author of Black Disability Politics, joins Patty Cisneros Prevo for an in-person conversation about disability justice at A Room of One’s Own. 2717 Atwood Avenue, Madison, Wisconsin