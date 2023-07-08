Poetry Will Not Optimize; or, What Is Literature to AI? | The Weekly Read

The Weekly Read for July 8, 2023, is Poetry Will Not Optimize; or, What Is Literature to AI?, by Michele Elam. The article appears in Critical AI: A Field in Formation, a special issue of American Literature (Volume 95, Issue 2), edited by Rita Raley and Jennifer Rhee.

Abstract

Literature, poetry, and other forms of noncommercial creative expression challenge the techno-instrumentalist approaches to language, the predictive language generation, informing NLP (large natural language processing models) such as GPT-3 or -4 as well as, more generally, generative AI (text to image, video, audio). Claims that AI systems automate and expedite creativity reflect industry and research priorities of speed, scale, optimization, and frictionlessness driving much artificial intelligence design and application. But poetry will not optimize; the creative process cannot be reduced to a prompt. Some have noted that literary creations generated or augmented by artificial intelligence at best can offer form without meaning; using a GPT creation prompted by Maya Angelou’s poem “Still I Rise” as a case study, this essay argues that NLP’s predictive language generation and what I call algorithmic ahistoricity can also, more disturbingly, render meaning senseless. In doing so, GPT-3’s literary experiments are not “failed” because they do not meet some moving target of a literary standard, nor because of technological insufficiency, but because it can make it harder for people to name and navigate their realities. The coda explores an example of AI as literary interlocutor and creative engagement beyond optimization.

Read the article here, for free, through July 31, 2023.

Buy this special issue and use coupon code SAVE30 for a 30% discount.



American Literature has been regarded since its inception as the preeminent periodical in its field. Each issue contains articles covering the works of several American authors—from colonial to contemporary—as well as an extensive book review section; a “Brief Mention” section offering citations of new editions and reprints, collections, anthologies, and other professional books; and an “Announcements” section that keeps readers up-to-date on prizes, competitions, conferences, grants, and publishing opportunities.

Priscilla Wald and Matthew Taylor, editors

The Weekly Read is a weekly feature in which we highlight articles, books, and chapters that are freely available online. You’ll be able to find a link to the selection here on the blog as well as on our social media channels. Enjoy The Weekly Read, and check back next week for something new to read for free.