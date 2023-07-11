2024 Pricing Updates from Duke University Press and Scholarly Publishing Collective

2024 Pricing Updates from Duke University Press

Duke University Press (DUP) 2024 pricing for individual journal titles and book and journal collections is now available online at dukeupress.edu/libraries.





Duke University Press Journal Updates



We are pleased to announce that the new open access journal QTR: A Journal of Trans and Queer Studies in Religion will join our journal program beginning with its inaugural volume in 2024. QTR is the first journal dedicated to expanding both scholarly and public knowledge about the full range of rich and complex connections between religion, gender, and sexuality.



QTR will be included in the e-Duke Journals Expanded collection. In 2023, DUP became the publisher of Journal of Asian Studies, Critical AI, and Monsoon, all also included in e-Duke Journals Expanded.



Demography moves to Subscribe to Open



Demography will move from a community-funded open access model to Subscribe to Open with the 2024 volume. Subscribe to Open (S2O) is a business model that uses subscription payments to convert gated-access journals to full open access (OA). Subscription fees support publishing costs, and articles for the 2024 volume will be made fully OA if the annual funding threshold is met.



The backfile of articles from 1964 to 2000 will remain freely available until January 2024. Articles published under the community-funded fully open access model between 2021 and 2023 will be OA in perpetuity. Articles with corresponding authors who are affiliated with S2O-subscribing institutions are guaranteed to be open access in perpetuity. Demography is no longer included in the e-Duke Journals collection.

For more information about 2024 pricing, please contact dup_libraryrelations (at) duke (dot) edu .

Scholarly Publishing Collective Launches 2024 Journal Pricing and New Publisher Collection

2024 pricing for single journal titles (xlsx) that are part of the Scholarly Publishing Collective (the Collective), managed by Duke University Press, is now available. This includes titles from Cornell University Press, Michigan State University Press, Penn State University Press, SBL Press, Texas Tech University Press, University of Illinois Press, University of North Carolina Press, and West Virginia University Press.



Publisher and Title updates

American Mental Health Counselors Association The American Mental Health Counselors Association joins the Scholarly Publishing Collective beginning in 2024, with its quarterly publication, Journal of Mental Health Counseling (JMHC). JMHC is represented on the pricing sheet. For the 2024 volume, the Collective will manage subscription orders for this title and provide customer support for print subscriptions. Digital access will be through Allen Press’s Meridian platform. JMHC provides clinical mental health counselors and researchers with practical knowledge and illuminating background from in-depth research on clinical studies and counseling practice. Published since 1978, JMHC articles address all aspects of practice, theory, professionalism, research, and neuroscience related to clinical mental health counseling.



PSUP: Theatre and Performance Notes and Counternotes and Palestine/Israel Review join the PSUP journals program and the PSUP publisher collection in 2024. The Journal of Ayn Rand Studies will cease publication after the 2023 volume. Archival content will be available for purchase, and term access to archival content will be available to 2024 PSUP collection subscribers. Transportation Journal will leave the PSUP journal publishing program after the 2023 volume.



UIP: Italica, which joined the UIP journal program in 2023, will be included in the UIP publisher collection in 2024. Scandinavian Studies and Journal of Book of Mormon Studies will cease publication after the 2023 volume.



MSUP: Rhetoric, Politics & Culture, already published by MSUP, joins the Scholarly Publishing Collective platform and the MSUP publisher collection in 2024.



Publisher collections

Illinois Journals Collection . Provides online access to 39 UIP journals for 2024. This collection offers a long-standing list of established titles in a wide range of disciplines, including philosophy and religion, ethnic and regional European studies, American studies, and music and visual culture, as well as the publications of several state historical societies.

. Provides online access to 39 UIP journals for 2024. This collection offers a long-standing list of established titles in a wide range of disciplines, including philosophy and religion, ethnic and regional European studies, American studies, and music and visual culture, as well as the publications of several state historical societies. Michigan State Journals Collection . Provides online access to 11 MSUP journals for 2024. This collection has strong focus areas in African studies, rhetoric, literary nonfiction, and history, including some multilingual content. Aquatic Ecosystem Health & Management and Real Analysis Exchange are not included in the collection.

. Provides online access to 11 MSUP journals for 2024. This collection has strong focus areas in African studies, rhetoric, literary nonfiction, and history, including some multilingual content. Aquatic Ecosystem Health & Management and Real Analysis Exchange are not included in the collection. Penn State Journals Collection. Provides online access to 80 PSUP journals for 2024. The collection’s strengths include literary studies, history, cultural studies, theater, education, and religious studies.

For more information about 2024 pricing for all Collective collections and individual titles, please contact dup_libraryrelations (at) duke (dot) edu . For information about the Collective, contact Allison Belan, Director for Strategic Innovation and Services, at allison.belan (at) duke (dot) edu.