On May 25, guests were able to gather for the first time since 2019 at the Carlyle House in Chelsea, to celebrate the publication of one of Thomas Carlyle’s greatest works, Past and Present, and to recognize the publication of the final volume of The Collected Letters of Thomas and Jane Welsh Carlyle.

The theme was Thomas Carlyle, Heroes, and Democracy, and featured lectures by David Sorensen, Brent Kinser, Bernard Richards, and Ian Campbell, respectively. Excerpts from their talks, along with links to their full remarks follow.

Interior, Carlyle House, courtesy of Brent Kinser

Excerpt from David Sorensen’s introduction, Thomas Carlyle, Heroes, and Democracy

But is it fair to invoke Carlyle, as many have done, in the attack against Democracy? It is true, that like Plato in his Republic, the Sage of Chelsea felt that representative government was inimical to efficiency. Yet in his withering criticism of “the ballot box,” Carlyle was concerned about the spiritual, rather than the administrative core of Democracy. Ironically, he was addressing the “democratic recession” from a perspective not dissimilar to Fukuyama’s. He was convinced that industrialization, despite its obvious material benefits, had contributed to the dehumanization of social life. Mechanization had infiltrated the psychic sphere, leveling moral distinctions, numbing individual initiative, and harnessing human potential to the exigencies of supply and demand. As a consequence, human beings themselves had been transformed into commodities, and their work into abstract units of production.

Excerpt from Long Live the Quack: Thomas Carlyle, Social Media, and the Digital Age of Revolution, Part II by Brent E. Kinser

With the new tool, lies will no longer be different from truth, as in a bad substitute—Carlyle’s preferred term was “simulacrum”—lies will have the indistinguishable appearance of truth. Carlyle declared “sincerity” as the “first characteristic” of heroes (Heroes 53). But in politics and public forums now, and especially on social media, “authenticity,” the appearance of sincerity, what Carlyle called in 1850 “an amalgam of truth and falsity,” reigns supreme. Behold the children of post-truth, appearance and authenticity. The OED attempts objectivity in defining “post-truth” as the “conditions in which objective facts are less influential . . . than appeals to emotion and personal belief,” but Lee McIntyre recognizes the Orwellian consequences: “truth is the first casualty in the establishment of the authoritarian state.”

Excerpt from Carlyle and Democracy by Bernard Richards

Whenever Carlyle wrote, a powerful magnet was switched on that attracted a wide variety of iron filings. All kinds of thinkers yielded to the force, or, to change the metaphor, were carried along on the impetuous stream of his thought. So that when he was thinking of the decline of the current time his mind could turn from the great men of history to his own back garden, which you can see out of that window, and to its brick wall.

The Back Garden, Carlyle House, courtesy of Brent Kinser

Excerpt from The Outsider’s Vision of Thomas Carlyle by Ian Campbell

The Letters underline the many times—in London, in Ireland, in his travels round the country, Carlyle saw the life of millions of his contemporaries with an outsider’s sensitivity rather than the dulled acceptance of someone to whom it was an everyday reality. No Podsnappery for Carlyle. But at the same time, the outsider’s glimpse of the reality of industrial Britain gave Carlyle the chance to return to Chelsea and assemble in his mind a theory, a picture of his times which in Chelsea he could shape while the reality of London growled on outside. To anyone who has worked with the Letters from their earliest period, the question of where Carlyle’s points of reference, his guiding principles, his shaping limits emerged would point without question North to his earliest years, to the values of home and family, even as he left Ecclefechan and most of its religious observances behind.

Bernard Richards (L) and David R. Sorensen (R), courtesy of Brent Kinser

Volume 50, the concluding volume of The Collected Letters of Thomas and Jane Welsh Carlyle, was published earlier this year by Duke University Press. Read more about significant collection here.

Save the Date:

Duke University Press and the John Hope Franklin Humanities Institute will co-host a celebration of the publication of Volume 50 on Thursday, September 7, 2023 from 5:30-7:30 pm at the Ahmadieh Family Lecture Hall, Franklin Humanities Institute, Duke University (Bay 4, Smith Warehouse, 114 South Buchanan Blvd., Durham, NC 27708).





Bios:

Ian Campbell is Professor of Scottish and Victorian Literature, Emeritus, at the University of Edinburgh, and since 1967, a senior editor of The Collected Letters of Thomas and Jane Welsh Carlyle (Duke Univeristy Press, 1970–). He has written on Scottish, English, Victorian, and Modern literature, and has edited a number of works by Scottish writers.

Brent E. Kinser is Professor of English at Western Carolina University, author of The American Civil War and the Shaping of British Democracy (Ashgate, 2011), and coordinating editor of The Carlyle Letters Online (Duke UP, 2007–), the electronic version of The Collected Letters of Thomas and Jane Welsh Carlyle (Duke UP, 1970– ), for which he serves as an editor.

Bernard Richards was the Fellow in English Literature at Brasenose College, Oxford, from 1972 to 1996. He is the author of English Poetry of the Victorian Period 1830–1890 (1988; revised edition 2001). He has edited Henry James’s The Spoils of Poynton and The Princess Casamassima, and is the author of more than 400 scholarly articles and reviews. He recently edited Great Books You’ll Never Read (about unfinished and unbegun books).

David R. Sorensen is Professor of English at Saint Joseph’s University, Philadelphia. Since 1999, he has been an editor of The Collected Letters of Thomas and Jane Welsh Carlyle (Duke University Press, 1970–) and now serves as a senior editor. His publications include a three-volume variorum edition (with Mark Cumming, Mark Engel, and Brent E. Kinser) of The French Revolution (Oxford, 2021), (with Kinser) of The French Revolution (Oxford UP, World’s Classics, 2020), Carlyle’s On Heroes, Hero-Worship, and the Heroic in History for Yale University Press’s “Rethinking the Western Tradition” series (2013); (with Kenneth J. Fielding) Jane Carlyle: Newly Selected Letters (Ashgate, 2004) and an edition of Carlyle’s The French Revolution (Oxford World’s Classics, 1989); and (with Rodger L. Tarr) The Carlyles at Home and Abroad (Ashgate, 2004).



