Together, Somehow: A Playlist

Drawing on fieldwork in the minimal techno and house music sub-scenes in Chicago, Paris, and Berlin, in his new book Together, Somehow: Music, Affect, and Intimacy on the Dancefloor, Luis Manuel Garcia-Mispireta shows that people get along and share the dancefloor by an intimacy and belonging rooted in affect. Below he offers an an annotated playlist of some of the music he discusses in his book. You can also listen to a longer playlist on Spotify or YouTube. Save 30% on Together, Somehow with coupon E23TGTHR.

Heartthrob, Dear Painter, Paint Me (album mix)

Heartthrob’s album, Dear Painter, Paint Me (2008) is emblematic of “the sound” of minimalist electronic music that dominated the years of my fieldwork for Together, Somehow (2006–2010). The album was released on the in/famous minimal techno record label, m_nus, founded by Richie Hawtin (a.k.a. Plastikman), a leading artist in the “Second Wave” of Detroit techno. That said, Heartthrob’s released were notable (sometimes controversially so) for challenging the very hetero-coded and masculinist austerity of techno with touches of queer lyricism. For example, his first breakout hit, “Baby Kate,” (2006) featured a slow melodic synth line—very much a rarity for releases on m_nus—and swiftly climbed DJ charts as a summertime anthem.

The sounds of this album provided the sonic environment for the fieldwork vignette that opens my book, as Heartthrob was on tour to promote this album in the summer of 2008 and came to play a “live set” at Panorama Bar (Berlin). Much like in this recording, his live set featured “long, sustained, atmospheric washes across the high-frequency range, grounded by relatively slow, resonant, yet punctuating bass kicks” (pp. 2–3). In that moment on the dancefloor, I was struck by the similarities between sound and other sensory experiences: “shimmering washes of sound hung in the air like the omnipresent haze emanating from the smoke machines, while the loud bass-drum kicks thudded against my flesh like the crush of bodies on the dancefloor” (p. 3). And, out of that shimmering haze and pulsating flesh stepped a stranger… (For the rest of this story, download the introductory chapter for free!)

Mr Fingers, “Can You Feel It”

“Can You Feel It” (1988) appears further into the introductory chapter, in a section where I am tracing a condensed history of queer dancefloor utopianism through a series of early disco, house, and techno tracks. As much a manifesto as a house music anthem, Mr Fingers’s (Larry Heard) track features a spoken-word performance by Robert Owens, delivering a dancefloor sermon steeped in the style and rhetoric of American Black Church traditions. He recounts a musical creation myth of house music while riffing on several biblical creation narratives, eventually uttering the much-sampled & re-cited phrase, “Let there be house!” However, it is the few lines of sermon immediately following that makes this track an explicitly utopian one. House music becomes a shared utopian world, one where “house is a feeling that no one can understand, unless you’re deep into the vibe of house.” As I put it in the book, the dancefloor becomes “a festive public sphere with open membership but requiring deep immersion and bodily surrender” (p. 9). His emphasis on belonging through music and affect (feeling) draws me back to the main thread of this book.

M.A.N.D.Y. x Booka Shade, “O Superman feat. Laurie Anderson (Reboot’s 20 Cubans Rework)”

I briefly discuss this remarkable palimpsest of sampling and remixing in Chapter 2, where I develop the notion of “sonic tactility” to describe how electronic music engages our sense of touch through sound. Specifically, this track appears in the “Flesh” section of this chapter, where I’m thinking about how a lot of dance music—especially the minimalist “micro house” & “glitch” genres that were dominant in the 2000–2010s—used samples of the human body (such as clapping, breathing, slapping, rubbing, etc…) to convey texture. An important analytic concept here is timbre, that is, the quality of a sound that enables you to distinguish different instruments playing the exact same note—for example, a violin versus a saxophone. Ironically, timbre is very difficult to define “scientifically,” in a consistent and quantifiable way, but we know that it has to do with the mix of frequencies and how a sound evolves over time.

“O Superman feat. Laurie Anderson” draws heavily from Anderson’s original “O Superman,” taking fragments of her vocoder-treated voice and applying a whole suite of studio effects to give an especially dreaming, floating quality. Reboot’s “20 Cubans Rework” of this track, however, adds a constantly repeating loop of layered hand claps—slightly out of phase and out of tune with each other, giving the impression of a group of clapping performers—which are recognizable through their timbre as acoustic samples, foregrounding the sound of skin hitting skin.

Oliver Hacke, “Millepieds (SLG Remix)”

Oliver Hack’s “Millepieds (SLG Remix)” also appears in the chapter on sonic tactility, but in the “Grain” section, where I explore an even closer link between sound and touch. I borrow the notion of “sonic grain” from early 20th-century electronic music composer and theorist Pierre Schaeffer, who likened the granular microstructure of textured surfaces (like sandpaper or woodgrain or asphalt) to the microstructure of sonic “attacks” in complex sounds. Think, for example, of the sound of a zipper as the teeth snap into place sequentially.

Notably, Schaeffer’s theoretical link between sonic grain and texture can also be illustrated physically: through the sounds that surfaces make when you rub things across them, crush them, grind them, and so on. In fact, several musical instruments make use of this direct link between textured surfaces & sound, like the güiro: a type of rasp commonly found in much of the Afrodiasporic musics of Latin America, made from a hollow gourd that has been scored with parallel grooves. As you draw a stick across the grooves, you create a zipping sound that increases or decreases in granularity, depending on how quickly you move your hand.

In this remix, the artist SLG fills the track’s texture with highly granular, textured sounds: “from the beginning of the track, one can hear a rhythmic, threefold back-and-forth scrubbing/rattling sound that evokes coarse sandpaper (on the third beat of every four-beat cycle), a zipper-like rasping sound (extending over the third and fourth beats, starting around 0:30)…and a wide array of other pops and crackles that mark longer metric cycles” (p. 86). Despite their spartan aesthetics, minimal techno tracks such as this one still provide an overall sonic texture that is complex and deeply engaging to our sense of touch.

DJ LeRoi feat. Roland Clark, “I Get Deep (Late Nite Tuff Guy Remix)”

This mashup-adjacent “edit” of an early 2000s house track appears twice in this book, both in Chapter 4 (”Thickening Something”) and Chapter 5 (”The Sweetness of Coming Undone”). In Chapter 4, in a section where I am exploring the techniques that electronic dance music uses to shape affect (feeling, emotion) on the dancefloor, I note how Roland Clark’s spoken-word narrative tells a story of musical ecstasy based only on how the DJ manipulates the bass kick drum: “When he takes all the bass out the song / And all you hear is highs / And it’s like: oh . . . shit! / [moan] I get deep.” This technique, often called “dropping the kick” by artists and fans as well as “withholding the beat” by music theorist Mark J. Butler (in Unlocking the Groove , 2006), involves temporarily cutting out the bass frequency range of the track for a few metric cycles—usually multiples of 4 beats—and then bringing it back at the beginning of the next cycle, creating a satisfying and energising sense of arrival.

, 2006), involves temporarily cutting out the bass frequency range of the track for a few metric cycles—usually multiples of 4 beats—and then bringing it back at the beginning of the next cycle, creating a satisfying and energising sense of arrival. In this remix prepared by the producer Late Nite Tuff Guy, the underlying track mirrors Clark’s narrative: “the bass-frequency range of the Rework loop is cut out in a gradual ‘filter sweep’ as Clark describes the self-same technique, losing most of the mid-frequency layer as well by the time he flips into falsetto; and then the bass gradually returns as he narrates ‘catching’ himself, filling out the full frequency spectrum as he repeats the word ‘sweet’ four times” (p. 137)

Underground Resistance, “Transition”