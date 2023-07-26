Spring Awards

We would like to celebrate our many authors who have earned various awards and honors for their books since January 2023. Congratulations to all of them!

Willard Jenkins’s Ain’t But a Few of Us is a co-winner of the 2023 Jazz Journalists Association Book Award. Jenkins was also a recipient of the A.B. Spellman NEA Jazz Masters 2024 Fellowship for Jazz Advocacy, presented to those who have made major contributions to the appreciation, knowledge, and advancement of the American jazz art form.

Warwick Anderson, author of Colonial Pathologies and The Cultivation of Whiteness, editor of Unconscious Dominions, and contributor to several volumes, was awarded the 2023 Bernal Prize from the Society for the Social Studies of Science for a lifetime of distinguished contributions to Science and Technology Studies.

J. Kehaulani Kauanui, author of Hawaiian Blood and Paradoxes of Hawaiian Sovereignty, has been recognized with the American Indian History Lifetime Achievement Award, given by the Western History Association.

Cooling the Tropics by Hiʻilei Julia Kawehipuaakahaopulani Hobart was named co-winner of the First Book in Native American and Indigenous Studies Prize from the Native American and Indigenous Studies Association. Gridiron Capital by Lisa Uperesa received Honorable Mention for the same award.

Min Hyoung Song’s Climate Lyricism won the ASLE Award in Ecocriticism and Environmental Creative Writing from the Association for the Study of Literature and Environment.

Heather Davis’s Plastic Matter received Honorable Mention for the Society for Literature, Science, and the Arts Michelle Kendrick Prize.

Return Engagements by Việt Lê won Outstanding Achievement in Media, Performance, and Visual Studies category from the Association for Asian American Studies. Minor China by Hentyle Yapp received Honorable Mention in the same category. History on the Run by Ma Vang received Honorable Mention in the Multidisciplinary/Interdisciplinary category. Empire’s Mistress, Starring Isabel Rosario Cooper by Vernadette Vicuña Gonzalez received Honorable Mention in the History category. Experiments in Skin by Thuy Linh Nguyen Tu received Honorable Mention in the Social Sciences category.

Sarah E. Vaughn’s Engineering Vulnerability was named co-winner of the Julian Steward Award from the Anthropology and Environment Section of the American Anthropological Association.

Subversive Habits by Shannen Dee Williams won the 2022 Letitia Woods Brown Prize for the Best Book in African American Women’s History, presented by the Association of Black Women Historians.

Nomenclature by Dionne Brand won the Los Angeles Times Book Prize in Poetry.

Charlie Yi Zhang’s Dreadful Desires won the SEC-AAS Book Award from the Southeast Conference of Association of Asian Studies.

Srila Roy’s Changing the Subject won the Sociology of Sexualities Distinguished Book Award from the Section on Sexualities, American Sociological Association.

Elizabeth McHenry’s To Make Negro Literature, is co-winner of the 2023 St. Louis Mercantile Prize for the bibliography of American history and literature, awarded by the Bibliographical Society of America.

A Fictional Commons by Michael Bourdaghs received Honorable Mention for the Association for Asian Studies John Whitney Hall Prize.

Tania Murray Li and Pujo Semedi’s Plantation Life received Honorable Mention for the Association for Asian Studies George McT. Kahin Prize.

Black Bodies, White Gold by Anna Arabindan-Kesson received the 2023 Historians of British Art Award for a single-authored book with a subject between 1800–1960.

Smitha Radhakrishnan’s Making Women Pay received an Honorable Mention for the 2023 ASA Sex and Gender Section’s Book Award prize.

Guillaume Lachenal’s The Doctor Who Would Be King received Honorable Mention for the 2023 Alf Andrew Heggoy Book Prize, awarded by the French Colonial Historical Society.

Cajetan Iheka’s African Ecomedia won the 2023 International Studies Association Harold & Margaret Sprout Award for Best Book in Environmental Studies.

Yuriko Furuhata’s Climatic Media was chosen for a 2022 ASLI’s CHOICE honorable mention for an interdisciplinary monograph related to atmospheric science by Atmospheric Science Librarians International.

Translating Blackness by Lorgia García Peña won the 2023 Barbara T. Christian Literary Book Award from the Caribbean Studies Association. Translating Blackness also won the Isis Duarte Book Prize from the Haiti-Dominican Republic Section of the Latin American Studies Association

Myriad Intimacies by Lata Mani won silver in the Lyric Prose or Hybrid Works category from the Nautilus Book Awards.

Jessica Barnes’ Staple Security was awarded Honorable Mention for the 2022 AAG Meridian Book Award for Outstanding Scholarly Work in Geography.

Dockside Reading by Isabel Hofmeyr won the Best Non-Fiction Monograph from the South African Institute for the Humanities and Social Sciences.