New Books in August

Although summer is sadly drawing to a close, there is still time to get in a few more summer reads. Check out some of the great new titles we have coming out this month!

The Girl in the Yellow Poncho is journalist and scholar Kristal Brent Zook's coming-of-age tale about what it means to be biracial in America where she grapples with in-betweenness, family trauma, and the profound power of atonement and faith to heal a broken family.

Speechifying collects the most important speeches of Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole—noted Black feminist anthropologist, the first Black female president of Spelman College, former director of the Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum of African Art, and former chair and president of the National Council of Negro Women.

In The Other Side of Empathy, Jade E. Davis contests the value of empathy as an affective or critical tool, proposing mutual recognition as a way to create a more meaningful affective engagement with the world.

In The Sovereign Self, Grant H. Kester examines the evolving discourse of aesthetic autonomy from its origins in the Enlightenment through avant-garde projects and movements in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

In Artifactual, Elizabeth Anne Davis explores how Cypriot researchers, scientists, activists, and artists process and reckon with civil and state violence that led to the enduring division of the island, using forensic and documentary materials to retell and recontextualize conflicts between and within the Greek-Cypriot and Turkish-Cypriot communities.

In At the Pivot of East and West, Michael M. J. Fischer examines documentary filmmaking and literature from Southeast Asia and Singapore for their para-ethnographic insights into politics, culture, and aesthetics.

In A Book of Waves, Stefan Helmreich examines ocean waves as forms of media that carry ecological, geopolitical, and climatological news about our planet.

In Genomics with Care, Mike Fortun presents an experimental ethnography of contemporary genomics, analyzing science as a complex amalgam of cognition and affect, formal logics and tacit knowledge, statistics, and ethics.

In Terracene, Salar Mameni historicizes the popularization of the scientific notion of the Anthropocene alongside the emergence of the global war on terror. Mameni theorizes the Terracene as an epoch marked by a convergence of racialized militarism and environmental destruction.

Revolutionary Feminists tells the story of the radical women’s liberation movement in Seattle in the 1960s and 1970s from the perspective of a founding member, Barbara Winslow.

In The City after Property, Sara Safransky examines how postindustrial decline generates new forms of urban land politics.

In The Anarchy of Black Religion, J. Kameron Carter examines the deeper philosophical, theological, and religious history that animates our times to advance a new approach to understanding religion.

Drawing on fieldwork at an NGO in rural Tanzania, in The Center Cannot Hold, Jenna N. Hanchey explores how the processes of ruination in Western institutions hold the potential for decolonial renewal.

Contributors to Gaza on Screen, including scholars and Gazan filmmakers, explore the practice, production, and impact of film and videos from and about the Gaza Strip.

In Dreams in Double Time, Jonathan Leal examines how the musical revolution of bebop opened up new futures for racialized and minoritized communities.

Drawing on fieldwork in the minimal techno and house music sub-scenes in Chicago, Paris, and Berlin, Luis Manuel Garcia-Mispireta in Together, Somehow shows that people get along and share the dancefloor by an intimacy and belonging rooted in affect.

The Cunning of Gender Violence focuses on how a once visionary feminist project to combat gender-based violence and violence against women has folded itself into contemporary world affairs in ways that that harm the very people it seeks to protect.

In Abundance, Anjali Arondekar refuses the historical common sense that archival loss is foundational to a subaltern history of sexuality, and that the deficit of our minoritized pasts can be redeemed through acquisitions of lost pasts.

In Brown Saviors and Their Others, Arjun Shankar draws from his ethnographic work with an educational NGO to investigate the practices of “brown saviors”—globally mobile, dominant-caste, liberal Indian and Indian diasporic technocrats who drive India’s help economy.

In Archive of Tongues, Moon Charania explores feminine dispossession and the brown diaspora through a reflection on the life of her mother.

In Indifference, Naisargi N. Davé examines the complex worlds of animalists and animalism in India.

In an other, Sharon Patricia Holland offers a new theorization of the human animal/divide by shifting focus from distinction toward relation in ways that acknowledge that humans are also animals.

In Violence of Democracy, Ruchi Chaturvedi tracks the rise of India’s divisive politics through close examination of decades-long confrontations in Kerala between members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and supporters of the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In Immeasurable Weather, Sara J. Grossman explores how environmental data collection has been central to the larger project of settler colonialism in the United States.

In The Pulse of the Earth, Adam Bobbette tells the story of how modern theories of the earth emerged from the slopes of Indonesia’s volcanoes.