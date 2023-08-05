Race and Intersex in South Africa: The Weekly Read

The Weekly Read is Envisioning African Intersex: Challenging Colonial and Racist Legacies in South African Medicine by Amanda Lock Swarr. The book debunks the centuries old claim “hermaphroditism” and intersex are disproportionately common among black South Africans by interrogating how contemporary intersex medicine its indivisibility from colonial ideologies and scientific racism. Elizabeth Reis says the book “is a compelling and provocative analysis of how medical and scientific authorities have imagined intersex (atypical sex development) in Africa and, just as important, how contemporary South African intersex activists have resisted these racist interpretations.” Amanda Lock Swarr is Associate Professor of Gender, Women, and Sexuality Studies at the University of Washington, author of Sex in Transition: Remaking Gender and Race in South Africa, and coeditor of Critical Transnational Feminist Praxis. Read this fascinating book now for free!

